That ensures the high-flying Blues will head to League One bottom club Burton, as scheduled.

Burton have taken one point from their opening seven matches and already have a goal difference of minus 12.

That record is worse than Leicester City and Coventry, bottom of their respective divisions and also with a point, yet possessing a super goal difference.

In fact, of the Premier League, Football League, National League and National League North and South – the Brewers stand-out as the worst performing.

It prompted Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink to walk out as boss early last week, with assistant Dino Maamria stepping up.

Certainly Pompey will be wary of the new manager bounce as they bid to build on their outstanding start to the campaign.

Positioned second in the league with 17 points and one of two undefeated teams left in League One, they will view Burton as an opportunity to maintain that form.

Nonetheless, Maamria is hoping for an immediate reaction to his appointment, while last week added striker Sam Winnall to his ranks following a successful six-week trial.

The 31-year-old arrives as a free agent following his release by Oxford United in the summer, after previous spells at Scunthorpe, Barnsley, Sheffield Wednesday and Derby.

He also scored a hat-trick against Stapenhill in a second friendly outing to prove his worth – and replaces ex-Pompey loanee Gassan Ahadme following a switch to Ipswich.

Another interesting ingredient ahead of Tuesday night’s encounter is Danny Cowley’s nomination for the Sky Bet League One Manager Of The Month for August.

Having made the four-man short-list, Sky Bet opted to indefinitely postpone the scheduled Friday morning announcement of the winner, following the passing of the Queen.

Incidentally, Cowley last won the Manager Of The Month for November 2021, an award he followed up with a 2-0 home victory over Morecambe.

As ever, the manager of the month curse will be brought up in relation to whoever is declared the worthy recipient.

Regardless, Pompey will view Burton as the chance to strengthen their promotion push – and apply pressure to current leaders Ipswich.

