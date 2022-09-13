Here’s all the stats and big-match details ahead of the Pirelli Stadium clash.

What’s been said

Dino Maamria (following recent appointment as manager)

Pompey travel to Burton Albion tonight in League One

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘The biggest thing for me as that I have such great rapport with those players and they need help, guidance and mentoring.

‘Today I woke up energised and ready to go. I’m loving the time I have spent with the players on the training pitch and in one-to-one meetings.

‘We are capable of winning football matches and hopefully we will show that. We will see the energy of the whole team and with the backing of our fans we will hopefully see something different to the last few months.’

Danny Cowley

‘We went there last year and lost 2-1. It was a disappointing day for us, personally I think one of our most disappointing results.

‘This season Burton have actually been on the wrong side of it. If you were just to look only at points then yes, they haven’t done well, but it’s the deeper statistics which are a lot more interesting for us.

‘Those statistics give you a much better understanding of the performance – and not just the outcome.

‘We have seen that they have actually performed well. Looking at the performance stats, expected goals and expected goals against, Burton are in the top half of the division.

‘They have good players, a new manager which no doubt will give them fresh air even though he was the assistant manager, and provide the balance between having some continuity and a bit of a bounce.

‘If we get the mindset right, the right work ethic, and the right level of determination, we know we can achieve good things.’

Burton team news

The hosts are under new management following Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s resignation last week.

He departed with the Brewers bottom of the table and with just one point from their seven games played.

His former assistant at the Pirelli Stadium, Dino Maamria, has now been placed in charge – and one of his first acts as manager could be handing new signings, striker Sam Winnall and winger Mustapha Carayol debuts against Pompey.

Ex-Oxford and Barnsley striker Winnall re-joined Burton on a free transfer last week, having been training with the club for a number of weeks.

Meanwhile, the free transfer arrival of former Gillingham man Carayol was announced on Monday – and in time for him to feature against the Blues.

He’s expected to be involved at some point during the game, with an appearance from the bench most likely.

Maaamria has no fresh injury concerns going into the game and as a full squad to pick from.

Predicted XI: Viljami Sinisalo, Sam Hughes, John Brayford, Adedeji Oshilaja, Thomas Hamer, Terry Taylor, Callum Butcher, Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Joe Powell, Victor Adeboyejo, Davis Keillor-Dunn.

Pompey team news

Danny Cowley is expected to welcome full-back Connor Ogilvie back to the group, after he missed the win over Peterborough for the birth of his child.

That provides Danny Cowley with a selection poser on the left side of his defence – namely whether to bring Ogilvie back in and possibly move Clark Robertson into his more accustomed central defensive role following his stand-in duties there against the Posh.

Ronan Curtis is back as well, after his partner also gave birth at the end of last week.

Michael Jacobs felt his groin tighten in the warm-up to the Peterborough game on September 3 so wasn’t used, but there’s been no lasting issues over that concern.

That leaves Louis Thompson as the only player out long term at present, with Jayden Reid due to step up his return after a freak hamstring injury.

Predicted XI: Josh Griffiths; Joe Rafferty, Michael Morrison, Sean Raggett, Connor Ogilvie; Owen Dale, Marlon Pack, Tom Lowery, Ronan Curtis, Colby Bishop, Dane Scarlett.

How to watch the game

The match can be purchased via iFollow for £10.

Matchday odds (Bet365)

Burton: 10/3

1-0 12/1, 2-0 20/1, 2-1 14/1, 3-0 40/1, 3-1 33/1, 3-2 33/1

Pompey: 17/20

1-0 7/1, 2-0 8/1, 2-1 15/2, 3-0 14/1, 3-1 14/1, 3-2 22/1

Draw: 13/5

0-0 11/1, 1-1 6/1, 2-2 12/1, 3-3 40/1, 4-4 200/1.

Officials

Referee: Rebecca WelchAssistant referees: Richard Woodward and Lee Freeman

Fourth official: Robert Lewis

Key Stats (all competitions)

Burton

P9 W1 D1 L 7

League Position: 24th

Top goalscorer: Gassan Ahadme (5 – now at Ipswich)

Most Assists: Terry Taylor, Joe Powell Victor Adeboyejo (all one apiece)

Discipline: 12 yellows cards, 3 red cards

Pompey

Record this season: P10 W6 D3 L1

League Position: 2nd

Top goalscorer: Colby Bishop (5)

Most Assists: Michael Jacobs/Marlon Pack (2)

Discipline: 15 yellows cards, 0 red cards

Form guide

Burton

L 2-1 Oxford United (A) – League One

W 4-2 Leicester U21s (H) – Papa John’s Trophy

L 4-3 Cambridge United (A) – League One

L 2-0 Port Vale (H) – League One

L 1-0 Ipswich (H) – League One

Pompey

W 2-1 Peterborough (H) - League One

D 2-2 Crawley (A) - EFL Trophy

W 1-0 Port Vale (H) - League One

L 3-2 Newport (A) - Carabao Cup

W 3-1 Bristol Rovers (H) - League One

Other fixtures (7.45pm kick-off unless stated)