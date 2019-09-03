Police have launched an investigation into allegtions of fraud involving former League One side Bury FC.

The Shakers were booted out of the EFL last week after 125 years.

Greater Manchester Police *GMP) announced in a short statement that they have started a fraud inquiry.

The force said: ‘On 18 June 2019, police received a report of fraud involving Bury Football Club. No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.’

Portsmouth were due to travel to Gigg Lane to play the Shakers on Saturday, September 14, however that game will no longer take place following Bury’s expulsion from the EFL.

The report of fraud to GMP was made exactly one month before current owner Steve Dale reached a company voluntary arrangement with the club's creditors to repay 25 per cent of the £9million they were owed.

But that deal depended on the Shakers being allowed to play this season, something the English Football League, concerned about Dale's ability to finance those debts and the team's costs, refused to sanction.

This resulted in Dale missing several deadlines to either prove he could meet his obligations or sell the club to someone who could, with the EFL finally running out of patience last Tuesday, making Bury the first club to be expelled from the league since 1992.