Busiest teams in Championship 2024/25 summer transfer window - including Portsmouth, Sunderland and Leeds

By Susanna Sealy
Published 29th Jul 2024, 18:00 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2024, 18:09 BST

As Pompey welcome six new signings, here is how their summer transfer compares with their Championship rivals

Pompey welcomed their sixth signing of the summer transfer window to Fratton Park last Friday with Jacob Farrell arriving in PO4. However, Pompey boss John Mousinho has already told fans that this is not expected to be the last signing of the season as he and the club’s sporting director Rich Hughes look ahead at future transfer possibilities.

The Blues have not been alone in being active this transfer window and with over a month still to go in the summer’s action, there is still plenty more to come.

As we await to find out who else Mousinho is set to bring to Fratton Park. here is how Pompey’s transfer action has compared with their soon-to-be rivals in the 2024/25 campaign...

Who has been the busiest in the Championship this summer?

1. Championship signings

Who has been the busiest in the Championship this summer? | Portsmouth FCPhoto: Portsmouth FC

Blackburn have brought in two new signings this summer, including the former Everton U21 goalkeeper Jack Barrett.

2. Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn have brought in two new signings this summer, including the former Everton U21 goalkeeper Jack Barrett.Photo: Ed Sykes

Bristol City have welcomed three stars to Ashton Gate this summer so far, including former QPR striker Sinclair Armstrong

3. Bristol City

Bristol City have welcomed three stars to Ashton Gate this summer so far, including former QPR striker Sinclair Armstrong | Getty Images

Mike Tresor marks one of six new stars Burnley have welcomed to Turf Moor. Tresor was the most expensive signing at £15m.

4. Burnley

Mike Tresor marks one of six new stars Burnley have welcomed to Turf Moor. Tresor was the most expensive signing at £15m.Photo: Lewis Storey

