A midfielder has become the eighth former or current Pompey player to join the Hawks this summer.

And six of them were named in Shaun North’s squad for Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Dorchester in their Southern League Premier South opener.

Seok Jae Lee came through the Fratton Park ranks to make two first-team appearances in the 2020-21 season.

Both outings came off the bench in the Papa John’s Trophy as a 17-year-old, firstly against West Ham Under-21s in November 2020 and then at Cheltenham the following month.

Former Pompey youngster Seok Jae Lee has joined the Hawks. Picture: Nigel Keene

Lee subsequently turned down a Pompey deal after graduating from the Academy in the summer of 2021 and elected to continue his career elsewhere.

Since then he has featured for Gosport, Salisbury, Worthing, Chichester City and Baffins Milton Rovers - and is now in his second Westleigh Park spell.

That takes their Pompey number up to eight, albeit loanee Reuben Swann is the only player still on Fratton Park’s books.

During a busy first summer under head coach North, the Hawks have also added Harvey Bradbury, Leon Maloney and Nigel Atangana.

In addition, ex-Academy trio Josh Dockerill, Harvey Laidlaw and Mitch Aston have been snapped up following their release from the Blues in May.

Now the 21-year-old Lee has increased the Pompey influence following a successful trial, although was an unused substitute in Saturday’s Dorchester draw.

Atangana, Maloney and Dockerill were included in Avenue Stadium starting line-up, while Bradbury and Swann appeared as second-half substitutes.

For Swann, it marked his maiden outing for North’s men, having arrived on a season-long loan from Pompey earlier in the week, and he featured for 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, Aston and Laidlaw have moved to Baffins on a dual registration to aid their development, with both starting Saturday’s 4-1 win over Christchurch.

Summer signing Brett Pitman bagged a first-half hat-trick, while former Pompey Academy pair Jack Fox and Charlie Bell were also involved for Danny Thompson’s men.