Have your say

Pompey have been drawn against Southampton in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The Blues will face their fierce south-coast rivals for the first time since 2012.

Southampton will travel to Fratton Park the week commencing Monday, September 23.

It was a tie so many of the Fratton faithful craved when the draw was being made.

Many got their wish – including Blues assistant manager Joe Gallen.

Here’s how Pompey fans have reacted to the draw on social media...

Spencer Calvert via Facebook

Awesome I’m buzzing after that draw get in, let’s beat them at fratton park

Baltazar Pedro

Yes , yes ,yes come on pompey

Nick May

Let’s bring it on!!

Nick Weeks

Just winning this game would be better than winning the cup itself!

Oliver Halsey

What a draw!! PUP.

Dave Clarke

That’ll be fun!

Roger Pankhurst

Lovely jubbly

@stunphoto_LDN via Twitter

Pompey v Southampton #CarabaoCup what a game!

@Pompey

@NewmanHay

Mixed feelings about that draw I must say...