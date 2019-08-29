Buzzing with the draw... bring it on - how fans reacted to Portsmouth drawing Southampton in the Carabao Cup third round

Pompey fans at Southampton - the last time the two sides met. Picture: Barry Zee
Pompey have been drawn against Southampton in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The Blues will face their fierce south-coast rivals for the first time since 2012.

Southampton will travel to Fratton Park the week commencing Monday, September 23.

It was a tie so many of the Fratton faithful craved when the draw was being made.

Many got their wish – including Blues assistant manager Joe Gallen.

Here’s how Pompey fans have reacted to the draw on social media...

Spencer Calvert via Facebook

Awesome I’m buzzing after that draw get in, let’s beat them at fratton park

Baltazar Pedro 

Yes , yes ,yes come on pompey

Nick May 

Let’s bring it on!!

Nick Weeks 

Just winning this game would be better than winning the cup itself!

Oliver Halsey 

What a draw!! PUP.

Dave Clarke 

That’ll be fun!

Roger Pankhurst 

Lovely jubbly

@stunphoto_LDN via Twitter

Pompey v Southampton #CarabaoCup what a game!

@Pompey

@NewmanHay

Mixed feelings about that draw I must say...