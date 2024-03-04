Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey’s League One rivals, Cambridge United’ have named their new manager.

Twelve days after Neil Harris left his Abbey Stadium position to rejoin Millwall, the U’s have confirmed Garry Monk as his replacement. The 44-year-old has signed a two-year deal with Cambridge, who sit 19th in the table and just four places above the relegation zone.

Monk has been out of work since his Sheffield Wednesday sacking in November 2022. As well as the Owls, he has also managed Swansea, Leeds, Middlesbrough and Birmingham.

Cambridge majority owner Paul Barry said: ‘He (Monk) is a coach of high pedigree, has managed at the top level and impressed us all with his leadership skills, clarity of thinking and his analysis of Cambridge United - both the squad and the club.

‘Although he has had opportunities to get back into the game over recent times, he has been waiting for the right one. Like us, he sees this as a project and we are pleased he has decided to join us on the journey ahead.’