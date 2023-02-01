The Blues welcomed four new faces through the doors at Fratton Park, while three first-team members departed PO4.

Ryley Towler became the first arrival when he joined on a permanent deal from Bristol City, before Matt Macey was hauled in on loan for the remainder of the season from Luton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deadline day saw the unveiling of central defender Di’Shon Bernard on a temporary basis from Manchester United, while Paddy Lane made the switch for an undisclosed fee from Fleetwood.

Meanwhile, Josh Griffiths had his season-long loan stay cut short by West Brom midway through the window, with Josh Koroma also following suit, when his spell was terminated by the Blues.

Defender Michael Morrison also saw the exit at Fratton Park as he made his return to Cambridge for a free transfer.

Supporters have been having their say on January business – here’s the best of the reaction from Twitter and Facebook.

Twitter

From left: Paddy Lane, Di'Shon Bernard, Matt Macey & Ryley Towler.

@FrattonBoy657: Hopefully should stay well away from relegation now. Still many better teams than us, but a mid-table finish now would be excellent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hopefully John Mousinho and Richard Hughes are planning ahead for next season!

Still need some major improvements in key areas, but looking better now.

@OceanPCs: Apparently I am classified as a happy clapper; I think the recruits look far more thoughtful.

Most overlook the fact recruitment was focused on a new head coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goalie looks decent and the rest appear to be better, fitter and faster. Time will tell.

@Antni_b: Come out stronger than we went in. Not sure if it's enough to push this season though.

If we can get the important injured players back anytime soon then maybe we can.

@JohnnyGib68: They sound fine, but we needed to unload and recruit more. Simple as that. Another lost season under these guys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@samlyonspompey: Decent business, stronger as we depart the window.

Facebook

Richard Price: We came out stronger then we went in to it so yes it was a success.

Maybe we never got the players to take us up, but to be honest that was a pretty big ask as we would have had to won a lot of games for that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Knight: Better now then we were on January 1st which is all you can ask for....

Would have been nice for more but in reality it's a decent window.

Reece Percival: Overall, it’s been a good window as the new players are an improvement on what we had. And we appear to be investing in youth too which was an Eisner strategy.

With the return (fingers crossed) of a fit Thompson, Lowery and an all firing Curtis, we’ve got to be in for a play-off shout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Butcher: Good window, some (potentially) astute signings. If we’d got Brown it would have been an amazing window.