The New Den game will take place the week commencing August 9 and after the Blues’ League One opener against Fleetwood at Highbury Stadium on Saturday August 7.

Pompey last faced the Lions in London on Boxing Day in 2011, when Dany N'Guessan’s 82nd-minute winner earned the hosts all three Championship points.

The game will see the Blues reunited with former Fratton favourites Jed Wallace and Ben Thompson.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey have progressed past the first round in their past two seasons – reaching round two last season, before going down 4-0 at Brighton; and reaching the third round in 2019-20, before succumbing to a 4-0 loss to Southampton.

Their last first-round defeat was against AFC Wimbleon at Fratton Park at the start of the 2018-19 campaign.

The Blues have also learnt who their last remaining opponent in next season’s Papa Johns Trophy will be.

They had already been drawn against AFC Wimbledon and Sutton United in Southern Group B, with just the invited under-21 teams to be allocated.

Pompey will be reunited with Jed Wallace as they travel to Millwall in the first round of the Carabao Cup. Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Now it has been confirmed that Crystal Palace’s youngsters will make up the group.