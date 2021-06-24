Portsmouth League One fixtures in full: Blues' 2021-22 third-tier campaign laid out

Check out Pompey’s entire fixture list for the forthcoming 2021-22 League One season.

By Mark McMahon
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 9:00 am
Pompey kick off the 2021-22 season at Fleetwood on Saturday, August 7.

It’s a campaign that kicks off on Saturday, August 7, with an away trip to Fleetwood.

And it finishes with the Blues also away from home – this time against recently-relegated Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Saturday, April 30.

Here’s the complete list of games...

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

August

Sat 7 Fleetwood Town (A)

Sat 14 Crewe Alexandra (H)

Tue 17 Shrewsbury Town (H)

Sat 21 Doncaster Rovers (A)

Sat 28 Wigan Athletic (A)

September

Sat 4 Plymouth Argyle (H)

Sat 11 Milton Keynes Dons (A)

Sat 18 Cambridge United (H)

Sat 25 Charlton Athletic (A)

Tue 28 Burton Albion (A)

October

Sat 2 Sunderland (H)

Sat 9 Cheltenham Town (H)

Sat 16 Rotherham United (A)

Tue 19 Ipswich Town (H)

Sat 23 Accrington Stanley (A)

Sat 30 Bolton Wanderers (H)

November

Sat 13 Wycombe Wanderers (A)

Sat 20 AFC Wimbledon (H)

Tue 23 Lincoln City (A)

Sat 27 Gillingham (A)

December

Tue 7 Sheffield Wednesday (H)

Sat 11 Morecambe (H)

Sat 18 AFC Wimbledon (A)

Sun 26 Oxford United (H)

Wed 29 Plymouth Argyle (A)

January

Sat 1 Cambridge United (A)

Sat 8 Wigan Athletic (H)

Sat 15 Milton Keynes Dons (H)

Sat 22 Sunderland (A)

Sat 29 Charlton Athletic (H)

February

Sat 5 Oxford United (A)

Tue 8 Burton Albion (H)

Sat 12 Doncaster Rovers (H)

Sat 19 Crewe Alexandra (A)

Tue 22 Shrewsbury Town (A)

Sat 26 Fleetwood Town (H)

March

Sat 5 Accrington Stanley (H)

Sat 12 Ipswich Town (A)

Sat 19 Wycombe Wanderers (H)

Sat 26 Bolton Wanderers (A)

April

Sat 2 Rotherham United (H)

Sat 9 Cheltenham Town (A)

Fri 15 Lincoln City (H)

Mon 18 Morecambe (A)

Sat Apr 23 Gillingham (H)

Sat 30 Sheffield Wednesday (A)

BluesLeague OnePompeySheffield Wednesday