Pompey debutant Owen Dale (15) drives towards goal during their Carabao Cup encounter at Cardiff. Picture: Dan Minto/ProSportsImages

Danny Cowley has often spoken of the importance of raising the Blues’ performances on the road this season.

Yet even he couldn’t have anticipated what would unfold at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Certainly not off the back of that Lincoln goalless draw which attracted boos from some members of the Fratton faithful at the final whistle.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And without doubt not after an opening 45 minutes in Wales which saw an under-pressure Blues struggle breaking free of their opening third of the pitch.

Nonetheless, they defended bravely, hurling themselves in front of the ball at every opportunity, a gutsy trait they continued through the match.

However, an improbable second half saw Cowley’s men secure a magnificent 3-0 success over the Championship side.

Joe Pigott’s maiden Pompey goal, a Ronan Curtis penalty and substitute Colby Bishop’s third of the campaign stunned the Bluebirds.

They represented three goals in 14 explosive minutes as the Blues earned a first win of the season in any competition.

It was a much-changed Pompey side too, with six alterations to the team which lined-up against Lincoln at the weekend.

Dane Scarlett was handed his maiden Blues start, while latest signing Owen Dale earned a full debut after meeting his team-mates for the first time on Monday.

Also coming into Pompey’s starting XI were Zak Swanson, Haji Mnoga, Jay Mingi and Ronan Curtis.

Meanwhile, Joe Rafferty switched from right-back to replace Connor Ogilvie at left-back, with Mnoga partnering Sean Raggett at centre-half.

The Blues’ nine-man bench included recent recruit Tom Lowery and out-of-favour Kieron Freeman.

Although Ryan Tunnicliffe again missed out, having been absent last week with a hamstring issue.

In the opening moments of the match, Joe Pigott dispossessed a Cardiff defender to fire in a shot which keeper Jak Alnwick turned around the post.

At the other end, on six minutes Joe Ralls fired a low right-footed shot which flashed past the post after Curtis had given away possession in a dangerous position.

Curtis Nelson earned the game’s first yellow card after pulling back Pigott as the Pompey man attempted to go past him on the right wing.

Cardiff did have the ball in the net on 12 minutes, when Mark Harris diverted a cross into the net from the right.

However, linesman Thomas Harty’s flag was raised for offside and, following consultation with referee Lee Swabey, it was ruled out.

Cardiff were beginning to get on top and when Jaden Philogene put in a low ball from the left, somehow it eluded several outstretched feet on its way through to Josh Griffiths.

Then Rafferty managed to put off Harris at the far post as the Cardiff man sized up converting Philogene’s cross, with the ball instead running out for a goal kick.

In the 27th minute, Cardiff won a foul on the edge of the box down the right and Joe Ralls’ free-kick was dropped as Griffiths rose to collect.

With the referee not awarding a foul, play continued. Firstly a timely defensive block thwarted a shot and then Ollie Tanner fired first time over the bar from just inside the box.

Scarlett did wonderfully well on 35 minutes when he collected a throw-in down the left and forced his way to the left byline to fire in a low cross.

It fizzed dangerously across the six-yard box, just requiring a touch, but Pigott was unable to connect, nor anyone else for that matter.

The Bluebirds immediately counter-attacked, with Philogene putting Gavin Whyte free into the box and his cross-shot was brilliantly blocked on the line by the sliding Raggett.

The Pompey skipper prevented a certain goal, acknowledged in song by appreciative Blues followers positioned in the corner of the stand behind.

Lowery and Michael Morrison were introduced at the interval for the Blues, with Raggett and Pack making way, although both had impressed during the opening 45 minutes.

Lowery immediately produced an excellent tackle on Tanner as he threw himself into the action with impressive desire.

The Blues had a golden chance to break the deadlock on 51 minutes when Rafferty delivered a right-footed cross from the left, which was flicked on by Pigott.

It found Dale unmarked at the far post, yet he was unable to get the ball down quick enough and eventually was crowded out when he did pull the trigger.

Pompey did take the lead on 58 minutes, however, through Pigott’s first goal for the club.

Curtis latched onto a loose clearance from the Bluebirds defence and surged forward before shifting the ball inside to Pigott.

The Ipswich loanee elected to take his shot early, which resulted in a slight deflection off Ollie Denham as it found its way into the net.

Pigot was replaced by Michael Jacobs on 64 minutes and moments later the winger almost grabbed a second when he connected with Reeco Hackett’s cross, drawing a save from the keeper.

From the resulting corner, substitute Michael Morrison received a tug inside the box and the referee pointed to the spot.

Curtis had the confidence to step up and crashed it home, sending Alnwick the wrong way, to make it 2-0 to the Blues after 67 minutes.

Improbably, it was 3-0 just five minutes later as the rampant visitors turned the screw further.

Hackett won a right-wing corner, which was delivered by Jacobs, and there at the far post was substitute Colby Bishop, who headed back across goal to find the net.

Queue a sizeable number of Cardiff fans to leave the stadium in disgust, with gloating Pompey fans in their ears.

The Bluebirds finished the match with 10 men after Vontae Campbell was shown a straight red for a foul on Rafferty.

As the match entered five minutes of stoppage time, the travelling fans chanted ‘It’s just like watching Brazil’ as the side ridiculed for not beating Lincoln were suddenly world class.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Whether you're gazing out over the Mediterranean or spending this summer at home, take advantage of our 50% discount on an annual sports or regular digital subscription, from just £25!

We will be on the ball with all the latest Pompey news, match coverage, off-the-pitch features, and analysis from Fratton Park all year round.