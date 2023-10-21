Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Simpson was also dismayed after a large flag that was funded by fans and read ‘Simmo’s Blue Army’ was also damaged during the O’s’ visit to Brunton Park.

The club have appealed for information in regards to the firework incident that saw a large bang stun those supporters located in Carlisle’s Warwick Road End and other stands. The League One new boys have also forwarded CCTV footage to the police.

Both wrongdoings happened on a day when a Football Association inspector attended the game against Leyton Orient, following previous crowd issues.

Speaking ahead of today’s game at PO4, which will see Pompey attempt to maintain their unbeaten start to the season and their place at the division’s summit, Simpson said the situation was ‘sad’.

‘I’m just disappointed,’ he commented.

‘We’ve got a lot of people who spend hard earned money, but also their own hours in that Warwick Road End and the rest of the ground tidying things up.

Carlisle United fans celebrated their League Two play-off semi-final win against Bradford City last season with a pitch invasion

‘One of the things I noticed when I was doing my media at the end of the (Leyton Orient) game, somebody had ripped the flag down. I don’t know whether that’s somebody who’s got something now against me, whether it was a personal thing against me. If that’s how fans feel it’s really disappointing.

‘I just think it’s really sad we’ve got people who are supposedly turning up as Carlisle United supporters with a firework, firecracker, whatever it was.

‘It’s not only costing the club money, it’s putting people at danger as well.

‘I’m disappointed for all those people who chipped in to buy the flag – yes it’s my name on it, maybe it’s somebody who’s got something against me now because of results – but I just think that’s really disappointing we’ve got that going on when we’ve got so many really positive things.’

Carlisle were being observed by the FA following a pitch invasion after their League Two play-off semi-final win against Bradford last season. Last term’s game against the O’s was also marred by allegations that coins had been thrown at opposition manager Richie Wellens.

Simpson, who guided Carlisle to promotion in 2022-23 added: ‘I’m quite sure we were being watched last weekend because of what happened in the Orient game the season before.

‘I was really conscious of that. There was banter between the fans and the dugout, but I thought our fans behaved really well, because although it was banter it didn’t go too far.

‘Then you get somebody in the Warwick Road End. I don’t know what it was. I’d heard it was a firework that went off in somebody’s pocket – that is so dangerous, it’s frightening if that’s the case.

‘Or even if it’s a firecracker, you’re endangering other people’s lives, and your own.