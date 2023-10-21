Pompey v Carlisle United injury news as nine ruled out

(Image: Jason Brown/ProSport Images)

Pompey team news

In a welcomed boost, Connor Ogilvie is once again back in contention after recovering from a groin problem. He’s not played since mid-September, and so Jack Sparks has played in his absence.

Pompey do have several players out with long-term injuries though they are making positive strides towards a return. Tom Lowery is expected to be back before the end of the year and could resume modified training next month. He has meniscus damage to his left knee, and was expected to be out for several months.

Anthony Scully has the same issue as Lowery, which is meniscus damage to his left knee. He’s not resumed training, and a mid-December return has been earmarked for a potential return to training. He underwent surgery for the injury and could feature for the team in hopefully by the New Year.

Young midfielder Josh Dockerill meanwhile has ACL damage to his right knee. He suffered the injury in a pre-season friendly against Gosport Borough and is being supported by the club.

Club captain Maron Pack is another absentee. He has damaged ligaments in his left ankle and his

presence in the midfield will be missed. John Mousinho revealed that he hopes Pack will return to training next week, and then he could feature for the side in four weeks time.

Carlisle United team news

Jack Ellis is unavailable for the Cumbrians as they continue to assess his injury. He has missed the last two matches, and will be forced to miss a third as they monitor the defenders’ situation.

The 19-year-old has a groin/hip issue which he has made a complaint about, and there is a slight mystery as to the issue. It was believed it would be a ten-day injury however he is still yet to resume training after notifying Paul Simpson last Thursday.

Dylan McGeouch has returned to full training after a calf problem but will be monitored. He’s been injured since September 5, and will need to work on his match fitness. The 30-year-old is unlikely to make a return this weekend however.

Paul Huntington has a calf injury, which he suffered 12 days ago. He is the Carlisle captain, and has suffered his fair share of injury problems, and will be out for three to four weeks.

