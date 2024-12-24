Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Another managerial change in the Championship is afoot with a top boss being prized away from his job.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey's Championship rivals West Brom look set to lose their manager just before Christmas after weeks of ongoing speculation surrounding his future.

Carlos Corberan has been linked with managerial vacancies at Leicester City, Southampton, and Wolves in recent weeks but has stayed put at the Hawthorns. The 41-year-old has been in demand after leading the Baggies to fifth in the Championship last season, despite not having much to work with in the transfer market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corberan said previously that it was 'disrespectful' about the rumours linking him away from the club, but it now appears he could be on his way out. Reports in Spain namely Marca, as well as well-respected journalist Fabrizio Romano are reporting that the Spaniard is on his way to Valencia.

Romano said in a post on X that Corberan is set to sign a deal until 2027 at Valencia after they activated a release clause of over €3m. The appointment is set to be confirmed over the next day, leaving West Brom without a manager for their Boxing Day clash away at Derby County.

Pompey and West Brom met at Fratton Park in September. A new manager will be in the dugout for the reverse fixture. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

West Brom’s festive fixture list

West Brom have games against Derby County, Sheffield United, and Preston North End from Boxing Day until the New Year. Valencia don't have to rush the appointment as La Liga doesn't have any fixtures over Christmas, and returns on January 3, with Valencia hosting giants Real Madrid.

Pompey and West Brom are due to meet at the Hawthorns on Saturday, January 25. The two sides already met at Fratton Park this season with the West Midlands side running out 3-0 winners back in September, thanks to goals from Alex Mowatt and Josh Maja.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Brom now have around a month to find a replacement for Corberan. It is expected that under-21s coach Richard Beale will take on the role during an interim period as they look for someone to take on the job.

Another Championship managerial change

Once Corberan's move to Valencia is confirmed, his move will be the eight managerial change of the campaign, with just under half of the season gone. Ryan Lowe left Preston North End after just one game and was replaced by Paul Heckingbottom. Stoke City, Cardiff City, Coventry City, Hull City, and Oxford Untied sacked their managers whilst Millwall and Neil Harris agreed to go their separate ways.

Millwall are expected to name former Norwich City and Stoke boss Alex Neil as their new boss. It was suggested earlier this month that they had approached Pompey favourite Gary O'Neil for the job but it was agreed that it was too soon for him to return to management having only just been sacked by Wolves.

Neil will return to work having been sacked by Stoke in December 2023. The Scotsman took the Canaries to the Premier League through the play-offs in 2015, and will take on the sixth job of his managerial career.