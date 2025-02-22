‘Carnage’: The shining light as Portsmouth count QPR injury cost

Regan Poole revelled in a huge Pompey victory amid the Fratton Park ‘carnage’ against QPR.

And the defender celebrated having much to look forward to this season, as he returned to action after two-and-a-half months on the sidelines in the huge 2-1 win.

Poole was thrown into a clash which developed into a riotous second half at PO4, with goals, action and players going down injured left, right and centre.

The Wales international replaced Rob Atkinson, who was withdrawn with a concerning first-half calf injury after impressing following his arrival from Bristol City.

Isaac Hayden and Zak Swanson then went off after the break, with both subbed by John Mousinho as precautions, before Hayden Matthews suffered an impact injury. The Aussie defender had to be helped from the pitch by medical staff after the game, as he made it to full-time despite barely being able to walk.

With Mark O’Mahony missing the game with a groin issue, there is now a number of significant new problems for Pompey to contend with. That’s on top of Conor Shaughnessy picking up a hamstring injury and Callum Lang’s season being over with the same issue.

In those circumstances, Poole rated a win which takes Pompey nine points clear of the relegation zone as a huge three points.

He said: ‘What a win.

‘It was carnage but I think we limited them and the best side won.

‘With the state of the game and everything that was going on it felt like a massive three points. It was scrappy and there were players going down left, right and centre disrupted the game.

‘But I felt we were strong and we got our goals and pretty much limited them to one chance in the second half.

‘It was a cagey first half but then Murph showed a little bit of quality sticking that one in the top corner. Then we got the second goal quite swiftly after which helped, but they then got their goal back which gave them the belief.

‘So the game was swinging different ways, but we ground out the result and the best side won. It’s a big win and another big, big week for us.

‘For me, it’s great to be back after a tough period - and I really do feel that the season is now ahead of me.’