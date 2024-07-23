Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The youthful number 16 occupying Pompey’s left flank lit up Westleigh Park as the evening’s most unlikely star performer.

Harry Clout has certainly made a sizeable impact upon his first-team introduction - recognised by strong praise from boss John Mousinho.

The new second-year scholar has spent much of pre-season working with the first-team, although missed out on their Croatian training camp.

Nonetheless, the 3,520 present against the Hawks on Friday night saw what all the fuss is about over the talented attacker.

Harry Clout impressed against the Hawks in Pompey's 3-1 success. Picture: Alex Shute | Alex Shute

And another impressive outing against Bognor the following day, this time a 28-minute cameo from the bench, cemented his encouraging emergence.

Mousinho told The News: ‘I thought Harry caused Havant a lot of problems, it was really pleasing to get him a bit of game time.

‘Obviously he has been training with us, but didn’t come out to Croatia because the numbers just didn’t work out. As soon as we returned, we got him back in and he has deserved to be in the mix with the first-team in pre-season.

‘Harry has to keep going, he’s got to keep putting in performances like he did on Friday night (Hawks). I thought he was sharp again on Saturday.

‘He has looked athletic and caused problems, he’s direct, is willing to get at full-backs and, when the ball has got to him, has shown some really good technical ability as well.

‘He needs to keep stepping up and improving on that, his technical ability particularly, such as receiving the ball in tight areas, as we step up through the levels against better and better full-backs and defenders.

‘But I really like his willingness to get on the ball and run at defenders.’

Pompey will now step up their summer schedule with trips to MK Dons (July 30) and Charlton (August 3) remaining.

That may see Clout now returning to the Academy as Mousinho prioritises his first-team squad, nonetheless he has clearly impressed.

Pompey’s head coach added: ‘He’s probably got to add a bit more in terms of the final product, when he gets into those areas with his crossing and finishing. That’s a big area of his game which can improve.