Chairman shoots down rumours Peterborough have enquired about Portsmouth striker John Marquis
Chairman Darragh MacAnthony has dismissed rumours that Peterborough have enquired about John Marquis.
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 4:02 pm
Online reports suggest that the Posh are interested in signing the Pompey striker this summer.
Marquis arrived at Fratton Park from Doncaster for a fee in the region of £1m in the summer of 2019.
He scored 18 goals in 49 games this season as the Blues missed out on the League One play-offs.
When asked if the rumour was true about Peterborough making contact with Pompey about Marquis on Twitter, MacAnthony replied: ‘Its (sic) not.’
Marquis has one year remaining on his Pompey contract.