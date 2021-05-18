Online reports suggest that the Posh are interested in signing the Pompey striker this summer.

Marquis arrived at Fratton Park from Doncaster for a fee in the region of £1m in the summer of 2019.

He scored 18 goals in 49 games this season as the Blues missed out on the League One play-offs.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked if the rumour was true about Peterborough making contact with Pompey about Marquis on Twitter, MacAnthony replied: ‘Its (sic) not.’

Marquis has one year remaining on his Pompey contract.