Chairman shoots down rumours Peterborough have enquired about Portsmouth striker John Marquis

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony has dismissed rumours that Peterborough have enquired about John Marquis.

By The Sports Desk
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 4:02 pm

Online reports suggest that the Posh are interested in signing the Pompey striker this summer.

Marquis arrived at Fratton Park from Doncaster for a fee in the region of £1m in the summer of 2019.

He scored 18 goals in 49 games this season as the Blues missed out on the League One play-offs.

When asked if the rumour was true about Peterborough making contact with Pompey about Marquis on Twitter, MacAnthony replied: ‘Its (sic) not.’

Marquis has one year remaining on his Pompey contract.

Pompey striker John Marquis. Picture: Joe Pepler