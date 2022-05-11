1. Charlie Daniels - Colchester United

Daniels was unsurprisingly released at the end of the 2020-21 campaign due to his disastrous spell at Fratton Park. The ex-AFC Bournemouth defender was snapped up by Colchester United where he made 19 appearances before leaving the club in January. In March he started his coaching career at Watford. Picture: Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Photo: Alex Burstow