Portsmouth will already be preparing for next season after securing promotion back to the Championship after more than a decade. Pompey were dominant in League One last season, and they will be hoping they can follow Ipswich Town ’s lead in securing back-to-back promotions.

Realistically, that will be a big ask, but if John Mousinho’s man can avoid any sort of relegation battle next season, it will represent a more than respectable first season back in the second tier. But what do the bookmakers make of Portsmouth’s promotion chances? Here we round up the early odds for each team to secure a Premier League promotion. Take a look below.