Pompey can lay claim to having one of the best home atmospheres in the Championship.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fratton Park is an iconic venue that has hosted European football in the 21st century. In a division where most stadiums are new builds, Pompey's home ground remains one of the few that still has an old school feel about it.

That has come in good use as they boast one of the best home records in the division. Over the last ten matches at home, Pompey lost just once in front of their own supporters, recording seven wins and two draws. Only top of the table Leeds United boast a better record at the moment, and if John Mousinho’s side can continue their good run of form then that will put them on track for survival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the moment, Pompey hold a seven point cushion over Derby County with 13 games remaining but such is the unpredictable nature of the Championship, things can change in just a short run of games so no one is resting on their laurels just yet. One thing that will work in Pompey's favour in the next few weeks however is that only two of their next six matches are away from home so it is the perfect opportunity to rack up enough points to secure survival.

Leeds United are due to come to Pompey in mid-March and despite moving the game to a lunch-time kick-off on a Sunday, they have taken up the full allocation of 2,171 which they are expected to sell out. Plymouth Argyle come a few days later and should travel in good numbers given the importance of the match whilst Blackburn Rovers are challenging for a play-off spot and when they travel to Fratton Park on March 29 they too should have a decent following.

At the moment, Pompey on average have 20,206 supporters at their home matches which puts them just below mid-table. The ground is sold out most weeks and their highest attendance so far was when they beat Swansea City on New Year's Day with 20,427 in attendance with 1,983 making the trip from South Wales.

Most recently, we shared a Championship table based on the average away followings of all 24 teams in the league. They ranked fifth in terms of support on the road which shows that supporters are travelling good numbers as they make the most of the return to the league following a 12-year absence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

QPR are up next and were given an allocation of 2,171 for Saturday’s match. With that in mind, The News has taken a look at the average attendance of every Championship team including Pompey - who have very close averages. Scroll down to see where they rank compared to the rest of the division.

Championship home attendances (as of February 19)

Oxford United - 11,325

Luton Town - 11,456

Millwall - 15,234

Swansea City - 15,324

QPR - 15,448

Plymouth Argyle - 16,410

Blackburn Rovers - 16,675

Preston North End - 16,751

Watford - 19,418

Burnley - 19,729

Pompey - 20,206

Hull City - 21,259

Stoke City - 22,764

West Brom - 24,883

Middlesbrough - 25,386

Sheffield Wednesday - 25,991

Norwich City - 26,316

Sheffield United - 28,047

Leeds United - 36,217

Sunderland - 40,112

*Figures from Football Web Pages