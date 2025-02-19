Championship attendance table: Portsmouth's average vs rivals including Derby County and Coventry City
Fratton Park is an iconic venue that has hosted European football in the 21st century. In a division where most stadiums are new builds, Pompey's home ground remains one of the few that still has an old school feel about it.
That has come in good use as they boast one of the best home records in the division. Over the last ten matches at home, Pompey lost just once in front of their own supporters, recording seven wins and two draws. Only top of the table Leeds United boast a better record at the moment, and if John Mousinho’s side can continue their good run of form then that will put them on track for survival.
At the moment, Pompey hold a seven point cushion over Derby County with 13 games remaining but such is the unpredictable nature of the Championship, things can change in just a short run of games so no one is resting on their laurels just yet. One thing that will work in Pompey's favour in the next few weeks however is that only two of their next six matches are away from home so it is the perfect opportunity to rack up enough points to secure survival.
Leeds United are due to come to Pompey in mid-March and despite moving the game to a lunch-time kick-off on a Sunday, they have taken up the full allocation of 2,171 which they are expected to sell out. Plymouth Argyle come a few days later and should travel in good numbers given the importance of the match whilst Blackburn Rovers are challenging for a play-off spot and when they travel to Fratton Park on March 29 they too should have a decent following.
At the moment, Pompey on average have 20,206 supporters at their home matches which puts them just below mid-table. The ground is sold out most weeks and their highest attendance so far was when they beat Swansea City on New Year's Day with 20,427 in attendance with 1,983 making the trip from South Wales.
Most recently, we shared a Championship table based on the average away followings of all 24 teams in the league. They ranked fifth in terms of support on the road which shows that supporters are travelling good numbers as they make the most of the return to the league following a 12-year absence.
QPR are up next and were given an allocation of 2,171 for Saturday’s match. With that in mind, The News has taken a look at the average attendance of every Championship team including Pompey - who have very close averages. Scroll down to see where they rank compared to the rest of the division.
Championship home attendances (as of February 19)
Oxford United - 11,325
Luton Town - 11,456
Millwall - 15,234
Swansea City - 15,324
QPR - 15,448
Plymouth Argyle - 16,410
Blackburn Rovers - 16,675
Preston North End - 16,751
Cardiff City - 19,232
Watford - 19,418
Burnley - 19,729
Pompey - 20,206
Hull City - 21,259
Bristol City - 21,843
Stoke City - 22,764
West Brom - 24,883
Middlesbrough - 25,386
Sheffield Wednesday - 25,991
Norwich City - 26,316
Coventry City - 27,076
Sheffield United - 28,047
Derby County - 28,890
Leeds United - 36,217
Sunderland - 40,112
*Figures from Football Web Pages
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.