Championship attendance table: Portsmouth's average attendance compared to Leeds United, Sunderland & others

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 18th Dec 2024, 18:30 BST

Pompey fans have filled out Fratton Park at every opportunity this season.

Portsmouth might be struggling upon their return to the Championship but it is certainly not through a lack of support. It took 11 games for John Mousinho’s side to record their first win but another two since have at least given them a fighting chance in the relegation battle.

It says a lot that those two most recent wins were both at home, with Pompey losing just one of their last six at Fratton Park. Despite this season’s on-pitch struggles, fans continue to turn out for their team and that support will prove crucial if they are to survive.

Below, The News has taken a look at each Championship team’s average home attendance to see who is pulling in the largest crowd. Scroll down to see where Pompey rank.

Average attendance for 2024/25 season: 11,312

1. Oxford United

Average attendance for 2024/25 season: 11,312 | Getty Images

Average attendance for 2024/25 season: 11,458

2. Luton Town

Average attendance for 2024/25 season: 11,458 | Getty Images

Average attendance for 2024/25 season: 15,015

3. Millwall

Average attendance for 2024/25 season: 15,015 | Getty Images

Average attendance for 2024/25 season: 15,365

4. Queens Park Rangers

Average attendance for 2024/25 season: 15,365 | Getty Images

