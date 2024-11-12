Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

How the Championship away attendance table stands after 15 games so far.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey may find themselves towards the bottom of the Championship but when it comes to their away support, they're teetering towards the play-offs.

John Mousinho’s men are second from bottom in the league at the minute, but following a 3-1 win over Preston North End at the weekend, they’ve got themselves to within three points of safety. Their victory over the Lilywhites was their first in front of a home crowd, having previously only won on their travels, defeating basement side QPR at Loftus Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey have been on the road eight times this season, and in all of those games they have had a travelling contingent of at least over 1,000. It’s impressive given they’ve had midweek trips to Cardiff, Plymouth Argyle, and Stoke, and some of those have come on the back of consecutive away matches. Their largest following so far is the 2,852 who were in attendance for their opening game of the season against Leeds United at Elland Road.

From the latest figures provided by Football Fan Banter, and The 72, we’ve tallied up every away following of each club this season, and worked out their averages. Pompey come out in a positive light, and are just a couple hundred off of Sheffield Wednesday in sixth.

All 24 teams, including the likes of Coventry City, Derby County, and Middlesbrough are on there, and it’s in the order of the lowest average to the highest. It comes as no surprise that Leeds are on top, but Derby are just behind them, whilst fellow newly promoted club Oxford United are also in the top half with an average of 1,830 supporters.

Championship average away attendances (up to date, November 12)

Swansea City - 763

Millwall - 874

Watford - 1,036

Preston North End - 1,071

Hull City - 1,125

Bristol City - 1,175

QPR - 1,298

Norwich City - 1,439

Luton Town - 1,527

Stoke City - 1,663

Plymouth Argyle - 1,717

Oxford United - 1,830

Blackburn Rovers - 1,839

Middlesbrough - 1,882

Burnley - 1,933

Pompey - 1,976

Sheffield Wednesday - 2,144

Sunderland - 2,214

Coventry City - 2,290

Sheffield United - 2,465

Derby County - 2,581

Leeds United - 2,658