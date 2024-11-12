Championship away attendance table and how Portsmouth compare to Coventry City, Derby County and rivals
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Pompey may find themselves towards the bottom of the Championship but when it comes to their away support, they're teetering towards the play-offs.
John Mousinho’s men are second from bottom in the league at the minute, but following a 3-1 win over Preston North End at the weekend, they’ve got themselves to within three points of safety. Their victory over the Lilywhites was their first in front of a home crowd, having previously only won on their travels, defeating basement side QPR at Loftus Road.
Pompey have been on the road eight times this season, and in all of those games they have had a travelling contingent of at least over 1,000. It’s impressive given they’ve had midweek trips to Cardiff, Plymouth Argyle, and Stoke, and some of those have come on the back of consecutive away matches. Their largest following so far is the 2,852 who were in attendance for their opening game of the season against Leeds United at Elland Road.
From the latest figures provided by Football Fan Banter, and The 72, we’ve tallied up every away following of each club this season, and worked out their averages. Pompey come out in a positive light, and are just a couple hundred off of Sheffield Wednesday in sixth.
All 24 teams, including the likes of Coventry City, Derby County, and Middlesbrough are on there, and it’s in the order of the lowest average to the highest. It comes as no surprise that Leeds are on top, but Derby are just behind them, whilst fellow newly promoted club Oxford United are also in the top half with an average of 1,830 supporters.
Championship average away attendances (up to date, November 12)
Swansea City - 763
Millwall - 874
Watford - 1,036
Preston North End - 1,071
Hull City - 1,125
Bristol City - 1,175
QPR - 1,298
Norwich City - 1,439
Cardiff City - 1,514
Luton Town - 1,527
Stoke City - 1,663
Plymouth Argyle - 1,717
Oxford United - 1,830
Blackburn Rovers - 1,839
Middlesbrough - 1,882
Burnley - 1,933
West Brom - 1,953
Pompey - 1,976
Sheffield Wednesday - 2,144
Sunderland - 2,214
Coventry City - 2,290
Sheffield United - 2,465
Derby County - 2,581
Leeds United - 2,658
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.