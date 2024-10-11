We're in to the second international break of the 2024/25 Championship season, and for Pompey it's come at a good time.

John Mousinho's men are still yet to record a victory in the league, and find themselves second from bottom with just goal difference separating them and Cardiff City. A 1-1 draw with Oxford United is what took us in to the international break with the hosts unable to hold on after Mark O'Mahony's opener.

Some big games await Pompey when the international fixtures for October are done. They have trips to QPR and Cardiff, the two other teams in the bottom three, and so a win is needed sooner rather than later.

Despite the lack of a win this season, you can bet that the away ends at Loftus Road and the Cardiff City Stadium will be packed out by Pompey supporters. Last week, more than 1,700 supporters were in attendance at the Bet365 Stadium, but unfortunately they could only watch on as the Potters ran out 6-1 winners.

Football is played on the pitch and you don't win any more points for many fans you have, but it's still a talking point among each supporter base in the second tier. Some clubs pride themselves on their unwavering support to their team, and Pompey are a club which has a passionate fan base, and that was proven when they raised funds to save their own club.

From the latest figures provided by Football Fan Banter, and The 72, we’ve tallied up every away following of each club this season, and worked out their averages. All 24 teams, including the likes of Middlesbrough, Norwich City, QPR are on there, and it’s in the order of the lowest average to the highest.

If you want a bit of a spoiler, Pompey are in the top half, and that’s good going. In all of their away matches this season, they’ve never dropped below four figures.

1 . Swansea City Average away attendance: 902. Largest away following: 1,787 | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Hull City Average away attendance: 1,132. Largest away following: 2,900 | Getty Images Photo Sales