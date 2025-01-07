Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

How all 24 Championship clubs rank when it comes to their support on the road.

Pompey's away support over the festive period was nothing short of exceptional.

There were sold out away ends at Watford, and Bristol City whilst over a 1,000 headed to Sunderland for the longest trip of the season. Credit to those who were in attendance at the Stadium of Light, especially when the UK was dealing with snow and flooding.

A 12-year absence from the Championship have given Pompey supporters the appetite to savour every moment, either good or bad. For all of the away matches they've had this season, they've never took less than four figures, even when travelling in midweek to places like Cardiff and Stoke.

This week, Pompey are in FA Cup action, where they face League One high flyers Wycombe Wanderers on Friday (January 10) night. A total of 1,800 tickets have been allocated for Pompey, who will be housed in the East Stand for the game.

Tickets went on General Sale on January 3, and were priced between £22 for adults, and £5 for a child aged 11 or under. It will be interesting to see whether all of them are snapped up, with the priority for Pompey this season ultimately being survival.

As we take a break from Championship action, let’s take a look at each club’s average away attendances so far this season. Using the latest figures provided by Football Fan Banter, and The 72, we’ve worked out the average away crowd size for each Championship club so far this season, and ordered them below. Take a look at the table below and see where Pompey rank compared to their rivals.

Championship away attendances

Swansea City - 810

Millwall - 870

Preston North End - 955

Watford - 1,048

Hull City - 1,207

Bristol City - 1,241

Cardiff City - 1,308

Luton Town - 1,322

QPR - 1,326

Stoke City - 1,586

Blackburn Rovers - 1,591

Oxford United - 1,667

Plymouth Argyle - 1,714

Middlesbrough - 1,878

West Brom - 1,959

Pompey - 1,995

Burnley - 2,064

Sheffield United - 2,309

Derby County - 2,467

Sheffield Wednesday - 2,473

Sunderland - 2,841

Leeds United - 3,273