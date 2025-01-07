Portsmouth's stunning away attendance figures compared to Derby County, Coventry City & Championship rivals
Pompey's away support over the festive period was nothing short of exceptional.
There were sold out away ends at Watford, and Bristol City whilst over a 1,000 headed to Sunderland for the longest trip of the season. Credit to those who were in attendance at the Stadium of Light, especially when the UK was dealing with snow and flooding.
A 12-year absence from the Championship have given Pompey supporters the appetite to savour every moment, either good or bad. For all of the away matches they've had this season, they've never took less than four figures, even when travelling in midweek to places like Cardiff and Stoke.
This week, Pompey are in FA Cup action, where they face League One high flyers Wycombe Wanderers on Friday (January 10) night. A total of 1,800 tickets have been allocated for Pompey, who will be housed in the East Stand for the game.
Tickets went on General Sale on January 3, and were priced between £22 for adults, and £5 for a child aged 11 or under. It will be interesting to see whether all of them are snapped up, with the priority for Pompey this season ultimately being survival.
As we take a break from Championship action, let’s take a look at each club’s average away attendances so far this season. Using the latest figures provided by Football Fan Banter, and The 72, we’ve worked out the average away crowd size for each Championship club so far this season, and ordered them below. Take a look at the table below and see where Pompey rank compared to their rivals.
Championship away attendances
Swansea City - 810
Millwall - 870
Preston North End - 955
Watford - 1,048
Hull City - 1,207
Bristol City - 1,241
Cardiff City - 1,308
Luton Town - 1,322
QPR - 1,326
Stoke City - 1,586
Blackburn Rovers - 1,591
Oxford United - 1,667
Plymouth Argyle - 1,714
Middlesbrough - 1,878
West Brom - 1,959
Pompey - 1,995
Burnley - 2,064
Coventry City - 2,210
Sheffield United - 2,309
Derby County - 2,467
Sheffield Wednesday - 2,473
Sunderland - 2,841
Leeds United - 3,273
