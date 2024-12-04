Portsmouth have experienced a difficult start to life back in the Championship. John Mousinho’s side currently sit bottom of the table with just two victories in their opening 16 games, leaving them four points adrift of safety and with plenty of work to do over the Christmas period to reduce the deficit.

However, all hope is not lost and Pompey still have two games in hand on the majority of their Championship rivals after back-to-back postponements against Blackburn Rovers and Millwall. The Blues have suffered just one defeat from their last four matches and summer signings such as Matt Ritchie and Josh Murphy are both starting to deliver a much improved attacking threat to their team.