Portsmouth will look to record their first Boxing Day victory in five years when they take on Championship play-off hopefuls Watford in a game which promises to have an enthralling atmosphere in front of a sell-out away crowd at Vicarage Road.

The Blues have shown huge signs of improvement in December to climb out of the drop zone after a 14-game winless start to life in the Championship.

But John Mousinho’s side still have plenty to do if they are to beat the drop this season and their first task will be try to put an end to their disappointing recent Boxing Day record which has seen them fall to a 2-1 defeat to Bristol Rovers in 2023 and play out a 0-0 draw with Exeter City in 2022.

Pompey have had mixed fortunes on Boxing Day in recent years but how does their record over the last five compare to the rest of the division.