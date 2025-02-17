A Championship club has decided to stick with their manager amid a poor run of form which included a defeat at Fratton Park.

Middlesbrough have backed manager Michael Carrick amid a poor run of form which included a defeat to Pompey.

At the start of the season, Boro were earmarked as one of the sides that could challenge for promotion this term. A disappointing start to the year which has seen just one win in nine matches which has seen some quarters of the media suggest that Carrick is under pressure.

Middlesbrough visited Fratton Park in the middle of January and were defeated by the Blues despite going in front. Emmanuel Latte Lath opened the scoring before making a £22.25m move to Atlanta United in the first half. Former Newcastle United winger Matt Ritchie scored twice in the second half however to turn the game on its head and inflict one of their six defeats since the start of the year.

They currently find themselves in 11th in the current league standings but are just four points off the play-offs and have a game in hand over West Brom. As mentioned they sold Latte Lath in the winter transfer window, but they recruited Kelechi Iheanacho and Samuel Iling-Junior from Sevilla and Aston Villa.

Despite their new arrivals, last Saturday Middlesbrough suffered a defeat to Watford who themselves are out of form. The result put Manchester United legend Michael Carrick under some according to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook who even suggested that he could be replaced by Steve Cooper however the 43-year-old's job at the Riverside Stadium is safe for now.

Middlesbrough’s stance on Michael Carrick

It’s being reported by the Northern Echo that Middlesbrough have faith in Carrick to turn their season around. Decision makers at the club intend to back the former Spurs midfielder and will do all that they can to support him as they bid to win promotion this season.

Long-serving chairman Steve Gibson is ‘fully supportive’ of Carrick and his opinion of him has not changed. Carrick is viewed as the ‘right man’ to take Middlesbrough back to the Premier League.

During his time spent at the club, Carrick’s leadership, honesty and demeanour have made him a popular figure. It was suggested that Steve Cooper and recently sacked Luton Town boss Rob Edwards had been sounded out but those reports have been played down by the North Echo. No conversations have taken place with any manager about potentially replacing Carrick.

What next for Middlesbrough?

A big match awaits Boro next as they make the trip down to the West Country to face Bristol City on Friday night in front of the Sky Sports television cameras. Bristol City are in eighth whilst Middlesbrough are three places below them but there are only two points separating them. A win for Carrick would quieten the outside noise from the media and bring them to within just a point of the Baggies who have the fourth and final play-off spot at the minute.

Middlesbrough also have a trip this month to Stoke City who alongside Pompey are bidding to avoid the drop. A busy month awaits in March with games against Derby County, Swansea City, QPR, Luton Town and Oxford United.