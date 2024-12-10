The Championship is often described as one of the most competitive and physical football divisions on the planet.

Teams are constantly battling to win games each week to gain and maintain success at both the top and bottom of the division.

This often means that competition is fierce and referees are often called into action to take charge of proceedings and caution any players that they feel have crossed the line.

Winning physical duels can often be the difference between winning and losing a game of football, but likewise having a strong disciplinary record can be equally important in order to avoid any unnecessary red cards or suspensions.

With that in mind, based on research from Transfermarkt, we take a look at the worst culprits for picking up cautions in the division and where Portsmouth rank compared to the likes of Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County and more.

Yellow cards are worth one point, two yellow cards leading to a sending off are worth two points and a straight red card is worth three points.

Here is how the table looks based on bookings.

1 . Preston North End - 63 points 54 yellow cards, 3 red cards | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Sheffield United - 51 points 43 yellow cards, 2 red cards | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Blackburn Rovers - 50 points 42 yellow cards, 2 red cards | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Millwall - 49 points 44 yellow cards, 1 red card | Getty Images Photo Sales