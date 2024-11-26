The 2024/25 season has not been kind to fans of Portsmouth thus far - however, with a win in their last game, they could be on the cusp of a bout of resurgent form.

Today, we’ll look at how the Championship form table currently looks - we will only be taking the last six league games into account for this piece.

Speaking with BBC Radio Solent after their win over Preston, Pompey boss John Mousinho said: “We knew that we needed the result after everything that's happened this season and this week as well.

“It's been really frustrating just to take the one point from those two games [against Hull City and Plymouth Argyle]. So the result was the most important thing and very close second to that was the performance. It's huge in terms of the points we've picked up and just giving everybody a lift.

"A point up at Hull, which we probably take, but we should have won the game," he added. "We certainly should have taken at least a point on Tuesday [at Plymouth].

“And we're sitting there thinking 'how on earth have we put ourselves in this position?' We know why - because we haven't been ruthless and clinical at both ends of the pitch.

“You probably don't want the international break to come now. But we've got a bit of an opportunity to rest some of the boys again. I think that will help us.”

