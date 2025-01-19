Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Latest transfer news from Pompey’s relegation rivals in the Championship.

Pompey got back to winning ways as they claimed a 2-1 win against Middlesbrough at Fratton Park on Saturday.

Boro took the lead through in-demand striker Emmanuel Latte Lath, but Matt Ritchie scored twice in the second half to give his side the victory. Despite the victory, Pompey remain in the bottom three with Hull City and Cardiff City also winning, but it's so close at the bottom, and they're just one win away from going up to 18th.

Up next for Pompey is another home match against Stoke City on Wednesday (January 22). It's a busy month with the transfer window going on in the background, so without a further ado here's the latest transfer news from around the Championship.

Kyle Joseph looks to be on his way to Portsmouth's rivals Hull City. They've agreed to sign the Blackpool forward for £2.5m. | Getty Images

Hull City to seal Blackpool transfer

Pompey's relegation rivals Hull City have been busy in the transfer market over the last week with several new arrivals. Joe Gelhardt became their second signing of the window, joining from Leeds United on loan, following the arrival of Matt Crooks.

Nordin Amrabat, previously of Watford, also joined. He signed a short-term deal until the end of the season, joining on a free transfer from AEK Athens.

The Tigers are now set to seal their fourth signing of the window after they agreed a fee with Blackpool for Kyle Joseph. Hull Live are reporting that a £2.5M transfer deal has been sealed, and that was confirmed by Seasiders boss Steve Bruce.

Speaking to the Blackpool Gazette, Bruce said: ‘We’ve agreed a fee with a Championship club and we’ve given Kyle permission to talk to them so we’ll see what happens over the weekend and whether he agrees personal terms or not.

“I expect that he has probably played his last game for us. It’s out there, it’s Hull City who have made the bid. It accelerated yesterday, and on behalf of everyone at the club, I wish him the best of luck. He’s a smashing lad who’s dug in this season and led from the front, so we’re sorry to see him go.

‘He’s everything I like in a football player, he gives everything he’s got. I’m delighted to have worked with him, he’s a smashing lad.

‘We’re sad to lose him, but that’s football - everyone’s got their price whether you are Kyle Joseph or Cristiano Ronaldo.’

The 23-year-old wasn't named in the match day squad for Blackpool's game against Huddersfield Town with the transfer at an advanced stage. Joseph is heading to Hull having registered eight goals and three assists in 24 appearances in League One this term.

Erik Pieters is once again a free agent. Luton didn’t extend his contract. | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Defender leaves Luton Town

The Hatters have announced that Erik Pieters is leaving Kenilworth Road after a month. He signed a short-term deal with Luton when Rob Edwards was in charge and was mainly brought in to provide defensive cover.

Pieters leaves Luton having neevr made an appearance for them. He was an unused substitute for three Championship matches, and then for their last four games, he's not been included in their squad.

A club statement read: ‘Experienced defender Erik Pieters has left Luton Town following the expiration of his short-term contract.

‘We would like to thank Erik for his contribution to the squad over the month he was with us, and wish him every success for his future career.’

Oxford United dealt transfer blow

Charlton Athletic look to deal Oxford United some disappointment, as they look to tie down Lloyd Jones to a new contract. Jones was a reported target for Oxford United as well as Wycombe Wanderers, but he now looks set to extend his stay at The Valley.

The 29-year-old's contract was up at the end of the season, but Alan Nixon is reporting on his Patreon, that he's due to sign new terms, and turn down the interest that has come from other clubs.

Jones has been a key player for Charlton this season, playing in 18 league matches this term. He's been entrusted with the captains armband on several occasions as well.