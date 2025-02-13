Pompey boss John Mousinho is one of the longest serving managers in the Championship after a raft of managerial changes.

Derby County's decision to part ways with Paul Warne in February meant that Mousinho shot up to second in terms of the most time a manager has spent with their club. Mousinho was appointed on January 20 2023, and has so far completed one full season a manager.

The 38-year-old took over from Danny Cowley mid season in the 2022/23 season, guiding them to an eighth placed finish in what is his first job in senior management. A year later he guided the Blues to the League One title and right now his side are on course to avoid the drop.

The most recent change in the Championship saw John Eustace decide to leave Blackburn who had given him a job after he was sacked by Birmingham City, in favour of taking over at his former club Derby County.

Eustace has been a Championship manager for the last three years and has done well at clubs who have been tipped to go down so the Rams will hope like Pompey that they can survive their first season back in the league after winning promotion last season.

There have been several changes by clubs in the Championship this season with some clubs having more than one manager. Stoke City sacked Steven Schumacher in September and replaced him with Narcis Pelach, but the Spaniard only lasted a couple of months before he was sacked for the more experienced Mark Robins.

Hull City appointed Tim Walter as Liam Rosenior's replacement in the summer but things didn't work out for the German and so they appointed Ruben Selles from Reading. One manager who looks to be an inspired appointment is Gary Rowett. It was a controversial decision to sack Des Buckingham but right now Rowett has them in a good position for survival.

Plymouth Argyle looked destined for the drop but since Miron Muslic has taken over, the Pilgrims look like they could make a few people eat their words after already writing them off. They knocked Brentford and Liverpool out of the FA Cup and have claimed wins in the league over West Brom and Millwall recently.

Below is the longest serving managers in the Championship. It is ranked by those who have spent the most time in their job to the least amount.

Championship’s longest serving managers

Michael Carrick (Middlesbrough) - 2 years, 112 days

John Mousinho (Portsmouth) - 2 years, 24 days

Daniel Farke (Leeds United) - 1 year, 224 days

Danny Rohl (Sheffield Wednesday) - 1 year, 123 days

Marti Cifuentes (QPR) - 1 year, 106 days

Liam Manning (Bristol City) - 1 year, 98 days

Luke Williams (Swansea City) - 1 year, 39 days

Tom Cleverley (Watford) - 341 days

Johannes Hoff Thorup (Norwich City) - 259 days

Regis Le Bris (Sunderland) - 227 days

Scott Parker (Burnley) - 223 days

Paul Heckingbottom (Preston North End) - 177 days

Omer Riza (Cardiff City) - 143 days

Frank Lampard (Coventry City) - 77 days

Ruben Selles (Hull City) - 69 days

Gary Rowett (Oxford United) - 55 days

Alex Neil (Millwall) - 45 days

Mark Robins (Stoke City) - 43 days

Miron Muslic (Plymouth Argyle) - 34 days

Matt Bloomfield (Luton Town) - 30 days

Tony Mowbray (West Brom) - 27 days

*David Lowe (Blackburn Rovers) - 1 day

John Eustace (Derby County) - 0 days

*David Lowe is the caretaker manager of Blackburn Rovers.