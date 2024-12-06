John Mousinho has won 43 times in the 93 matches he's overseen as Pompey boss.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey boss John Mousinho is the fifth longest-serving manager in the Championship but how does his win percentage compare to his rivals?

Mousinho was appointed on January 20, 2023 after taking over from Danny Cowley. The gig at Fratton Park was his first in senior management but ultimately he was the man to guide the club back to the second tier after a 12-year absence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The step up to the second tier has proven to be a difficult one for the former midfielder. Pompey find themselves bottom of the division, however they do have games in hand over the teams above them after games against Blackburn Rovers and Millwall were postponed.

Pompey's only league wins this season have come against QPR and Preston North End who are in and around them. Despite finding themselves in the bottom three, the club opted to extend Mousinho's contract, adding a two-years on to his initial deal.

The fact he's got a contract extension hints that whatever the fate of this season, he will likely see it through to the end. His managerial record isn't too bad when you compare it to others.

He's overseen 93 games since his arrival almost two years ago and in that time he's seen 43 wins, 31 draws, and 19 defeats, giving him a win percentage of 46.24%. There have already been five managerial changes this season with Frank Lampard the newest boss in the league after succeeding Mark Robins at Coventry City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Out of the 23 current permanent managers and one caretaker, Mousinho ranks seventh in the division when it comes to their win percentage. Leeds United boss Daniel Farke is at the top, whilst Paul Heckingbottom who took over at Preston has the lowest, if you don’t count Lampard, who has only been afforded one game.

Below is what we discovered after working out each boss’ up-to-date win rate since their appointment.

John Mousinho has the seventh best win percentage in the EFL Championship. | Getty Images

Championship manager’s win percentage (As of December 6)

*Andy Dawson (Hull City) - Record: W: 0. D:0. L:0. 0.00%

Frank Lampard (Coventry City) - Record: W: 0. D: 1. L: 0. 0.00%

Paul Heckingbottom (Preston North End) - Record: W: 4. D: 10. L: 5. 21.05%

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Narcis Pelach (Stoke City) - Record: W: 3. D:6. L: 5. 21.43%

Wayne Rooney (Plymouth Argyle) - Record: W: 5. D: 5. L: 5. 25.0%

Marti Cifuentes (QPR) - Record: W: 16. D: 19. L:19. 29.63%

Rob Edwards (Luton Town) - Record: W: 30. D: 24. L: 41. 31.58%

Omer Riza (Cardiff City) - Record: W: 4. D: 4. L: 4. 33.33%

John Eustace (Blackburn Rovers) - Record: W: 12. D: 13. L:11. 33.33%

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Manning (Bristol City) - Record: W: 18. D: 18. L:18. 33.33%

Chris Wilder (Sheffield United) - Record: W: 16. D:9. L:21. 34.78%

Johannes Hoff Thorup (Norwich City) - Record: W: 7. D: 7. L: 6. 35.00%

Des Buckingham (Oxford United) - Record: W: 20. D: 16. L: 21. 35.09%

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Williams (Swansea City) - Record: W: 15. D: 9. L: 18. 35.71%

Tom Cleverley (Watford) - Record: W: 13. D: 8. L:9. 43.33%

Danny Rohl (Sheffield Wednesday) - W: 26. D:11. L: 23. 43.33%

Carlos Corberan (West Brom) - Record: W: 45. D: 28. L:30. 43.69%

John Mousinho (Pompey) - Record: W: 43. D: 31. L: 19. 46.24%

Neil Harris (Millwall) - Record: W: 15. D: 9. L: 8. 46.88%

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Warne (Derby County) - Record: W: 58. D: 29. L: 32. 48.74%

Michael Carrick (Middlesbrough) - Record: W: 54. D: 17. L: 36. 50.47%

Daniel Farke (Leeds United) - W: 41. D: 17. L: 16. 55.41%

*Andy Dawson is the caretaker manager of Hull City following the sacking of Tim Walter. Ruben Selles is expected to take over from him, but won’t take charge officially until next week.