Portsmouth are preparing for their Championship opener with Leeds United next month but despite the new season being just three weeks away, there is still plenty of time left in the transfer window.

Reuben Swann, Samuel Sivera, Jordan Williams, Jordan Archer and Josh Murhpy have all signed for John Mousinho’s side since their League One title triumph. However, the club’s sporting director Rich Hughes told The News recently that ‘everything is progressing quite nicely’ and there are three to four deals being worked on by Pompey as they look to add to the five new additions already made this summer.