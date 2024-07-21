Championship net spend: How Portsmouth's summer transfers compare to Leeds United, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday & more

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna

Sports Reporter

Published 21st Jul 2024, 11:00 GMT
Updated 21st Jul 2024, 12:42 GMT

Portsmouth have plenty of time left in the transfer window as they seek to get more deals over the line

Portsmouth are preparing for their Championship opener with Leeds United next month but despite the new season being just three weeks away, there is still plenty of time left in the transfer window.

Reuben Swann, Samuel Sivera, Jordan Williams, Jordan Archer and Josh Murhpy have all signed for John Mousinho’s side since their League One title triumph. However, the club’s sporting director Rich Hughes told The News recently that ‘everything is progressing quite nicely’ and there are three to four deals being worked on by Pompey as they look to add to the five new additions already made this summer.

The transfer business across the Championship has started to ramp up following the conclusion of Euro 2024 and Copa America and below we compare Pompey’s ‘net spend’ so far this window compared to the rest of the division. Net spend is calculated by looking at what money teams have earned from outgoing transfers and subtracting what they have spent on new arrivals. And here’s where Pompey sit as things stand...

TransferMarkt net spend: €-26.22m

1. Burnley

TransferMarkt net spend: €-26.22m Photo: PAUL ELLIS

TransferMarkt net spend: €7.9m

2. Coventry City

TransferMarkt net spend: €7.9m | Getty Images

TransferMarkt net spend: €-6.48m

3. Middlesbrough

TransferMarkt net spend: €-6.48m | Getty Images

TransferMarkt net spend: €-3.5m

4. Bristol City

TransferMarkt net spend: €-3.5m | Getty Images

