Portsmouth are preparing for their Championship opener with Leeds United next month but despite the new season being just three weeks away, there is still plenty of time left in the transfer window.
Reuben Swann, Samuel Sivera, Jordan Williams, Jordan Archer and Josh Murhpy have all signed for John Mousinho’s side since their League One title triumph. However, the club’s sporting director Rich Hughes told The News recently that ‘everything is progressing quite nicely’ and there are three to four deals being worked on by Pompey as they look to add to the five new additions already made this summer.
The transfer business across the Championship has started to ramp up following the conclusion of Euro 2024 and Copa America and below we compare Pompey’s ‘net spend’ so far this window compared to the rest of the division. Net spend is calculated by looking at what money teams have earned from outgoing transfers and subtracting what they have spent on new arrivals. And here’s where Pompey sit as things stand...
