New Championship supercomputer calculates Portsmouth survival chances and predicted points compared to QPR, Cardiff, Derby County and Oxford United

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland

Sports and Trends Writer

Published 16th Dec 2024, 18:30 BST

Portsmouth’s survival hopes have been assessed after a costly defeat to Derby County

Portsmouth's mini-revival came to a thudding halt last Friday as the Blues sank back into the relegation places with a devastating 4-0 loss to Derby County. John Mousinho's side, who were on a four-match unbeaten streak heading into the game at the Pride Park, were a shadow of the side that fans have seen in recent weeks in a match which all went wrong from start to finish.

The result leaves Portsmouth in 22nd position and one point away from safety, albeit with a game in hand on both of the two teams above them. Portsmouth will look for a big response when they play host to Coventry City on Saturday and will look to put themselves in the best position possible before the start of the all-important January transfer window.

Championship fans can expect plenty more twists and turns between now and the end of the season. But based on performances so far, do the data experts think Pompey can beat the drop. Here we take a look at the latest Championship supercomputer courtesy of JeffBet.

104 points

1. Burnley

104 points | Getty Images

97 points

2. Sunderland

97 points | Getty Images

92 points

3. Leeds United

92 points | Getty Images

85 points

4. Sheffield United

85 points | Getty Images

