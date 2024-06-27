Pompey's 2024/25 Championship season couldn't get off a tougher start after they were dealt with a trip to Leeds United on the opening day.

After a 12-year exile from English football's second tier, John Mousinho's men will head to one of the most illustrious teams in the division, Leeds. The Whites missed out on an immediate return to the Premier League after losing to Pompey's bitterest rivals at Wembley, and will be one of the favourites to go up.

Pompey first and foremost will have the objective of staying up. They go in to the division having won the League One title, and so far their transfer business has been good. Jordan Williams arrived from Barnsley after excelling for the Tykes and he was joined by Josh Murphy who could be regarded as the division's best player last season.

The Grosvenor Sport SuperComputer have cast their predictions, and if you’re patient enough to flick through the pages, you will see that survival is being predicted for Pompey this term. Football isn’t played on paper and there are still many of factors at stake such as new signings, managerial appointments and a raft of other things, but it’s good to know that mathematics is on Pompey’s side.

The SuperComputer is a probability model, not determined by human predictions or bias. What happens is the SuperCoputer estimates the outcome of each remaining fixture based on a team’s current strength (based on factors such as league position and form) and market betting odds. The machine then simulates the remaining games in a season 1,000 times and constructs an average league table from the 1,000 simulations, to rule out anomalous results.