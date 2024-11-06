Championship strugglers Portsmouth suffered their seventh league defeat of the season despite a spirited away performance against relegation rivals Plymouth Argyle.
John Mousinho’s side were the dominant team throughout large stages of the contest but failed to capitalise on a number of guilt-edged goal opportunities before being punished by a late goal from Pilgrims substitute Michael Obaefmi.
The defeat leaves Portsmouth bottom of the table and already five points adrift of safety as they prepare for another crucial six-pointer against a Preston North End side that sit narrowly above the drop zone.
But how much will this sticky start impact the remainder of Portsmouth’s season? John Mousinho’s men face a number of key fixtures in the weeks to come and possible a season-defining transfer window.
Here we take a look at who SkyBet are tipping to win promotion, make the play-offs and be relegated to League One.