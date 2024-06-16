Championship promotion odds and how Portsmouth's chances compare to Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland, Leeds United & rivals

Will Jackson
By Will Jackson
Published 16th Jun 2024, 16:30 BST

Portsmouth will be competing in the Championship next season after winning promotion from League One

Portsmouth are readying themselves for life in the Championship this summer after romping to the League One title last time around. John Mousinho’s side were the best League One had to offer last season and they’ll be looking to build on that success and carry their momentum into the second tier.

Ipswich Town, who sailed through the Championship to win promotion to the Premier League, have shown there is no reason why Pompey shouldn’t be dreaming big, either. With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at how the promotion odds look at this early stage of the summer. Check out how the bookies see it below. All odds from Sky Bet and correct at time of writing.

Sky Bet promotion odds: 25/1

1. Oxford United

Sky Bet promotion odds: 25/1 | Getty Images

Sky Bet promotion odds: 25/1

2. Plymouth Argyle

Sky Bet promotion odds: 25/1 | Getty Images

Sky Bet promotion odds: 14/1

3. Preston North End

Sky Bet promotion odds: 14/1 | Getty Images

Sky Bet promotion odds: 14/1

4. Cardiff City

Sky Bet promotion odds: 14/1 | Getty Images

