Portsmouth are now full steam ahead preparing for the new season with Euro 2024 continuing to play out in Germany. Pompey have plenty of work to do as they look to make the step up to Championship football, and there is no time to waste. They kick off their campaign against Leeds United, who lost the Championship play-off to Southampton last season.

John Mousinho and his men will want to achieve more than just survival next season, and while there is a significant void between League One and the Championship, Ipswich Town have shown recently that back-to-back promotions are not impossible. Such a feat will not be an expectation for Portsmouth, but what do the oddsmakers make of their promotion chances next season? We take a look below.