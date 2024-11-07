Another game week is in the books - as such, the odds of relegation have been changed. After last night’s defeat against Plymouth, what are Portsmouth’s new odds of getting relegated this season?

Speaking with The News after the game, Mousinho said: “Why we lost is pretty simple. We didn’t put the ball into the back of the net when we had the chances and we didn’t create the better opportunities when we broke and nicked the ball back high up - but we still created plenty enough to win the game.

“Plymouth probably only had Plymouth had three chances, one where we lose a tackle in the right-back area, the other when Tom McIntyre dwells on the ball and it ends up being offside. And then the other is the goal, when we don’t deal with a long ball and it ends up in the back of the net.

“We didn’t deserve it based on the performance, we pressed high up the pitch, we got some really good opportunities to hurt them on the counter, we hurt them on the turnover, we played some really good football, especially in the first half. It was a really, really good performance. I’m just disappointed we haven’t taken at least a point - and what we deserved was all three.”