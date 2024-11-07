Bookies' new Championship relegation odds following Portsmouth's disappointing defeat against Plymouth

By Jimmy Johnson

SEO and Trends Writer

Published 7th Nov 2024, 18:30 BST

Here are the latest relegation odds in the Championship.

Another game week is in the books - as such, the odds of relegation have been changed. After last night’s defeat against Plymouth, what are Portsmouth’s new odds of getting relegated this season?

Speaking with The News after the game, Mousinho said: “Why we lost is pretty simple. We didn’t put the ball into the back of the net when we had the chances and we didn’t create the better opportunities when we broke and nicked the ball back high up - but we still created plenty enough to win the game.

“Plymouth probably only had Plymouth had three chances, one where we lose a tackle in the right-back area, the other when Tom McIntyre dwells on the ball and it ends up being offside. And then the other is the goal, when we don’t deal with a long ball and it ends up in the back of the net.

“We didn’t deserve it based on the performance, we pressed high up the pitch, we got some really good opportunities to hurt them on the counter, we hurt them on the turnover, we played some really good football, especially in the first half. It was a really, really good performance. I’m just disappointed we haven’t taken at least a point - and what we deserved was all three.”

Odds to be relegated: 2000/1

1. 1. Leeds United

Odds to be relegated: 2000/1 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Odds to be relegated: 1000/1

2. 2. Sunderland

Odds to be relegated: 1000/1 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Odds to be relegated: 750/1

3. 3. Sheffield United

Odds to be relegated: 750/1 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Odds to be relegated: 250/1

4. 4. Middlesbrough

Odds to be relegated: 250/1 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PlymouthPortsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice