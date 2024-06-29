Pompey made a statement of intent this week by signing Josh Murphy from Oxford United.

The 29-year-old helped the U's win promotion to the Championship via the play-offs, but he won't be staying around the Kassam Stadium. Murphy has decided to reunite with his former Oxford team-mate John Mousinho at Fratton Park to assist with the Blues’ own Championship challenges.

Mousinho sold Murphy - and others who have arrived at the club this summer to date - the dream of playing for Pompey and outlined his ambitions for the club. A look around Fratton Park and the club’s training ground will also have convinced the in-demand winger to move to PO4, with both facilities undergoing impressive multi-million pound refurbs under Michael Eisner’s stewardship.

With clear investment in Mousinho’s playing squad as well, the Blues are certainly on the up under their American owner, who still ensures the club is run in a self-sustainable way.

As of 2021, according to Forbes, Eisner had a whopping nine-figure fortune at his disposal, with the former Disney CEO’s net worth standing at an estimated $1.1billion or £870million. With that in mind, we have taken a look at how Pompey’s chairman wealth compares to the rest of the Championship, thanks to figures collated by our sister paper The Sunderland Echo.

1 . Fan ownership - Luton Town David Wilkinson, who serves as chairman of the London-based club, reportedly has a net worth of £25.74million. However, a fan-created foundation named '2020 Holdings LTD' owns 100 per cent of the issued share capital of Luton Town making it hard to know for sure what their exact net worth is.Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

2 . Steve Kaplan, Jason Levien and others - Swansea City Swansea City's owners are believed to have a collective estimated net worth of around £230million, according to various publications. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Delia Smith - Norwich City Delia Smith had an estimated net worth of $36million in 2013 | Getty Images Photo Sales