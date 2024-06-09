Portsmouth look set for a busy summer but can enjoy the next few months knowing they will soon be playing Championship football once again. John Mousinho’s side romped to the League One title and now Fratton Park will play host to second-tier action for the first time in 24 years.

They have been joined by Derby County and League One play-off winners Oxford United in winning promotion, while Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town will drop down from the Premier League. The 2024/25 line-up has now been fully confirmed and Pompey have released their season ticket prices, with fans now 100 per cent sure who will be coming to Fratton Park.