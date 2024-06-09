Championship season tickets: Portsmouth prices compared to Leeds United, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday & others

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould
Published 9th Jun 2024, 16:30 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2024, 16:34 BST

Portsmouth’s return to the second tier will see them face some of the country’s biggest clubs.

Portsmouth look set for a busy summer but can enjoy the next few months knowing they will soon be playing Championship football once again. John Mousinho’s side romped to the League One title and now Fratton Park will play host to second-tier action for the first time in 24 years.

They have been joined by Derby County and League One play-off winners Oxford United in winning promotion, while Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town will drop down from the Premier League. The 2024/25 line-up has now been fully confirmed and Pompey have released their season ticket prices, with fans now 100 per cent sure who will be coming to Fratton Park.

Below, The News has taken a look at the cheapest adult season ticket for each of the 24 Championship teams. Take a look to see where Pompey rank among their new rivals.

Cheapest adult season ticket: £250

1. Coventry City

Cheapest adult season ticket: £250

Cheapest adult season ticket: £252

2. Queens Park Rangers

Cheapest adult season ticket: £252

Cheapest adult season ticket: £294

3. Preston North End

Cheapest adult season ticket: £294 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Cheapest adult season ticket: £309

4. Cardiff City

Cheapest adult season ticket: £309

