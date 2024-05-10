Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey boss John Mousinho believes Peterborough United will have a job on their hands keeping their array of exciting talent this summer.

And that message has got Blues fans eyeing the Posh squad, and wondering if any of their emerging stars fit the bill for the Blues’ Championship rebuild.

Mousinho joined Sky Sports for their coverage of the play-off semi-final between Oxford and Darren Ferguson’s side on Tuesday night, as the London Road side were condemned to another season in League One.

The Pompey head coach feels that development could have a knock-on effect for a squad loaded with quality capable of stepping up to the second tier.

Winger Ephron Mason-Clark agreed a move to Coventry in January and was loaned back to Peterborough until the summer, as part of the agreement.

Teenage defender Jadel Katongo returns to Manchester City, after spending the season on loan with Ferguson’s men.

Elsewhere, exciting left-back Harrison Burrows is out of contract, though Peterborough will take up an option to extend his deal for 12 months, and defender Josh Knight is a free agent.

Winger Kwame Poku, defender Ronnie Edwards, attacking midfielder Joel Randall and former Leyton Orient man Hector Kyprianou are other assets certain to garner attention.

Those names all operate in areas Pompey could look to strengthen over the coming months, as they prepare for their return to the second tier.

Mousinho stated he felt it could be an interesting summer ahead for chairman Darragh MacAnthony and his club.

He told Sky Sports: ‘It’s a really interesting one. I spoke before both (play-off) legs about how good Peterborough have been as an attacking side this year.

‘They have been outstanding and they’ve blown sides away. Whenever we’ve played against them, they were a real threat and trying to deal with them is very, very difficult.

‘I think, in terms of credit for this year, I completely agree with Darren (Ferguson) in terms of bounce back and what they went through at Hillsborough (in last year's play-off defeat to Sheffield Wednesday).

‘Next year is a really interesting one for them, because we already know they are going to lose Mason-Clark, Katongo is going back and they have a couple of players who are out of contract.

‘I’d be very, very surprised if Championship sides don’t come in poaching for some of the players they have on their books, because I think they have a side full of Championship quality. So I think it will be a really interesting summer.

‘Fair play to Peterborough, whenever this happens to them they always manage to find a few gems even from non league.