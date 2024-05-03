Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Mousinho has detailed the thinking over not taking up Zak Swanson’s contract option as his Pompey future hangs in the balance.

And the Blues boss expressed his view the defender needs to aim for robustness to showcase his ‘Championship capability’.

News Swanson’s 12-month option was not actioned up arrived this week, as Pompey released their retained list following their glorious charge to the League One title.

The Arsenal signing has impressed in 44 appearances over two seasons, but also been hampered by injury in that time - specifically an ongoing groin issue.

Pompey have offered Swanson a pathway to staying on in the Championship with new terms which factor in his fitness, but the 23-year-old is also free to speak to other clubs.

Mousinho said: ‘We could have taken the option in Zak’s contract and fully protected ourselves and we’re fully aware of the fact Zak could now speak to other football clubs.

‘The rationale behind the decision is to make sure we have a bit more flexibility in the contract, to offer what we think will work with both parties.

‘That’s what we’ve decided to do with Zak, so that is now with Zak, his agent and the football club and we’ll see how that progresses.

‘The most important thing for Zak is making sure he stays fit, I think everyone knows that.’

Swanson’s Pompey career has underlined his undoubted ability, with the Londoner invariably performing whenever given the opportunity.

He missed the final three months of his maiden campaign, however, after undergoing groin surgery and missed a similar period this term after a second op at the end of last year.

Mousinho added: ‘In terms of footballing ability, every time we’ve seen Zak on the football pitch he’s been outstanding.

‘He came back in pre-season fit, was at it and unlucky not to start the earlier games in the season.

‘He scored against Forest Green to really put him in the forefront of our thinking, and when Joe was suspended Zak came in and was excellent against Peterborough and Derby.

‘He lost his place in the side because of a family bereavement which was really unfortunate. ‘Since then he’s been in and out of the team and then picked up an injury over Christmas, which was an annoying recurrence of the groin injury which has plagued him for a couple of years now.

‘You could probably see when Zak came back into the side he was in and out, but not because of injury but we had that luxury with team selection with him and Joe.

‘He did really well in those games, but then unfortunately there was that recurrence of that injury against Barnsley.

‘We know Zak has that Championship capability, but we need him fit and ready for 40-plus games.’

‘With Zak, performances is something we’ve always been happy with. He’s always been excellent, he’s always been excellent for us whenever he stepped foot on the football pitch.