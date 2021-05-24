Danny Cowley is hoping to bolster his goalscoring options ahead of a renewed promotion push next season.

As things stand, John Marquis and Ellis Harrison represent the Blues' only senior centre-forwards heading into the 2021-22 campaign.

Jordy Hiwula has been released after scoring three goals in 15 appearances, while teenager Alfie Stanley has been offered fresh terms.

The Lancashire Evening Post reports that Stockley could depart Preston North End during the transfer window.

He supposedly has four potential suitors in the third tier – and they all finished in the top 12 this term.

After arriving from Exeter in January 2019, Stockley has struggled for regular minutes at Preston.

He’s netted nine times in 71 games for the Championship outfit, having been behind the likes of Tom Barkhuizen, Ched Evans and Sean Maguire in the pecking order.

Jayden Stockley. Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images

The ex-AFC Bournemouth man spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Charlton and enjoyed a fruitful spell.

He scored eight goals in 20 appearances as the Addicks finished seventh and just missed out on the play-offs.

Stockley had a loan spell at Pompey in the 2015-16 season and bagged two goals in 12 outings for Paul Cook's side.

The former Aberdeen marksman has a year left on his contract at Deepdale and would command a fee.

In a recent interview, Stockley did admit he is open to returning to Charlton permanently.

He said: ‘It’s up in the air at the moment. I don’t know what fees are circling around and they don’t even know who their manager is going to be next season.

‘What I can say is I absolutely am loving my time here and this hopefully isn’t the end of my time playing for Charlton.