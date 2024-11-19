John Mousinho’s Portsmouth side ended their long wait for a home win in the Championship by beating Preston North End 3-1 at Fratton Park before the international break.

The victory allowed the Blues to climb off the bottom of the Championship table and allowed them to enter the international break on a high. Defeats for fellow strugglers Hull City, Cardiff City, QPR and Luton Town also allowed Portsmouth to bridge the gap between themselves and the relegation places and boost the feeling of optimism around Fratton Park.