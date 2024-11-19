New Championship supercomputer offers Portsmouth survival verdict and predicted points compared to QPR, Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland

Sports and Trends Writer

Published 19th Nov 2024, 18:30 GMT

Portsmouth’s survival hopes have been assessed after a vital victory against Preston last time out

John Mousinho’s Portsmouth side ended their long wait for a home win in the Championship by beating Preston North End 3-1 at Fratton Park before the international break.

The victory allowed the Blues to climb off the bottom of the Championship table and allowed them to enter the international break on a high. Defeats for fellow strugglers Hull City, Cardiff City, QPR and Luton Town also allowed Portsmouth to bridge the gap between themselves and the relegation places and boost the feeling of optimism around Fratton Park.

But how have last weekend’s Championship results, affected Portsmouth’s hopes of survival ahead of crucial tests against Blackburn Rovers, Millwall and Swansea City? Here we take a look at how Grosvenor Sport expects the Championship table to look at the end of May.

Predicted points: 96

1. Burnley

Predicted points: 96 | Getty Images

Predicted points: 92

2. Leeds United

Predicted points: 92 | Getty Images

Predicted points: 90

3. Sunderland

Predicted points: 90 | Getty Images

Predicted points: 83

4. West Brom

Predicted points: 83 | Getty Images

