Pompey are closing in on a double transfer swoop ahead of their Championship match with Stoke City.

Both Thomas Waddingham and Hayden Matthews look set to seal their moves to Fratton Park in the coming days. Waddingham is a striker who is joining from Brisbane Roar, whilst Matthews is a centre-back who is arriving from Sydney.

In recent years, the Blues have looked to Australia for signings, recruiting the likes of Jacob Farrell and Kusini Yengi. If Pompey want Waddingham and Matthews involved against Stoke City on Wednesday, then they will both have to be signed by mid-day on Tuesday.

Things are beginning to heat up in the Championship with clubs making moves to try and improve on their position in the table. Here's the latest transfer news from teams Pompey are in direct competition with.

Jeffrey Schlupp is in demand. At least two Championship clubs want to sign him. | Getty Images

Stoke City want to sign Crystal Palace man

Tomorrow’s opponents Stoke City are interested in signing Crystal Palace man Jeffrey Schlupp. Football Insider reports that the Potters and Coventry City are eying a move for the Ghana international.

Schlupp is in the final six months of his contract at Selhurst Park. The Eagles may consider letting him go if the right offer comes in for him. Several teams in the MLS are also looking at Schlupp.

The 32-year-old is a versatile player capable of playing in numerous positions. He’s made 16 appearances this season across all competitions, but none have been starts.

Schlupp’s experience of Championship football came with Leicester City. He was a second-tier player for three seasons, racking up 66 appearances. He lifted the Championship trophy in 2014, and now Stoke and Coventry are looking for just that extra bit of quality to help them with their goal of survival this term.

Lamare Bogarde stayed at Aston Villa following a loan bid from West Brom and a permanent offer from Nottingham Forest. | Getty Images

Derby County eye Aston Villa loan, Brighton make bid

Derby County are reportedly interested in taking Lamare Bogarde on loan. Transfer specialist Darren Witcoop said in a post on X that the Rams are in the market for defensive reinforcements after a season-ending injury to Curtis Nelson, and a knock to Nat Phillips.

Swansea City has an interest in the Dutchman, alongside clubs from abroad so Derby has competition. Bogarde has been in and around the first-team picture at Villa Park this season and has made seven appearances.

He’s had minutes in the Premier League and played 53 minutes in the recent 2-2 draw with Arsenal. Bogarde has also had a taste of playing in the Champions League after being played at right-back.

The 21-year-old is a fairly versatile player, capable of playing centre-back, right-back, and defensive midfield. He has no experience in Championship football but did have two separate loan spells with Bristol Rovers.

Derby meanwhile are dealing with interest from the Premier League for one of their players. Pete O’Rourke, a journalist for Football Insider, said in a post on X that the Seagulls have made an offer for Eiran Cashin.

The 23-year-old has been an important player for Derby this season, making 21 appearances across all competitions. In recent weeks, the Irishman has been injured, but he was able to play the full 90 against Watford last week.

Hull City interested in Nottingham Forest man

Lewis O’Brien is a reported target for Hull City, according to Alan Nixon on his Patreon account. The Tigers have been one of the busiest teams in the window and on Monday night they confirmed the signing of Kyle Joseph from Blackpool for a fee of around £2.5m.

O’Brien is out of favour at the City Ground and doesn’t feature in the plans of Nuno Espírito Santo. Blackburn Rovers are also interested, but Hull are apparently in a position to offer Forest a better deal.

The 26-year-old spent from August to November, playing for LAFC in the MLS. He made 18 appearances in total, registering a goal and an assist as his side were eliminated in the quarter-finals of the MLS Cup play-offs.