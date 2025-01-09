Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer gossip from around the Championship as Pompey close in on signing number two.

Pompey are preparing for a trip to Wycombe Wanderers for an FA Cup third-round tie.

Last season, Pompey were challenging for promotion from League One, and 12 months later, it's the Chairboys who find themselves challenging at the top. Pompey are battling to avoid relegation from the Championship. John Mousinho’s side are making some moves in the transfer market to preserve their second-tier status, looking to experience to get them to safety.

Rob Atkinson has come through the door, having signed on a loan deal from Bristol City until the end of the season. Experienced midfielder Isaac Hayden, who had a loan spell at QPR last season, is set to join from Newcastle United.

Pompey aren't the only club doing business, and a few deals look to be in the pipeline. A lot of managers are speaking about how a lot of transfers won't be done until after these FA Cup ties, but some might sneak through. Here’s the latest transfer rumours from clubs across the Championship.

Sunderland set to sign £19m star

Sunderland are closing in on a deal to sign Roma midfielder Enzo Le Fee on loan until the end of the season. The French midfielder made a £19m move to the Italian capital in the summer but will be allowed to leave albeit on loan just six months into his Roma career.

Le Fee was signed from Rennes in the summer, and the French side signed him from Lorient for €20m in 2023. It means the Black Cats are getting a player signed for a combined £35.7m over the last two seasons.

To date, the 24-year-old has made 10 appearances in all competitions for Roma, including three in the UEFA Europa League. He's started six of those ten matches he's played in, but he's been an unused substitute for the last three Serie A games.

Pompey will be thankful that they wouldn't have had to come up against a player of Le Fee's ability. They narrowly lost 1-0 to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light with chances to equalise.

Liam Kitching has been linked with a move to Blackburn Rovers. | Getty Images

Blackburn Rovers and Coventry City deal in balance

Blackburn Rovers are in talks to sign Liam Kitching from Coventry City, according to the Lancashire Telegraph. The deal remains in the balance, as they try and persuade the defender to swap the West Midlands for Ewood Park.

A knee injury to Harry Pickering has forced Rovers to react. Despite having a striker and a left-winger as their priorities this month, it is Kitching who they are the most further along with.

Talks have been talking place over the last week with a deal looking likely, but now things are up in the air. Kitching's appearance last weekend for the Sky Blues has cast doubts on whether a deal will be done.

No transfer is expected to take place until after Coventry's trip to Middlesbrough in the FA Cup this weekend. Blackburn are attempting to sign Kitching on loan, and would be unlikely to pay the reported £4m that Coventry paid to sign him from Barnsley.

“Nothing at the moment," John Eustace admitted to the Lancashire Telegraph when quizzed about transfers.

"I know the club are working very hard to try and bring some players in, so hopefully we can continue doing that and see where it takes us. I am sure there won’t be anyone in before the weekend.”

Watford manager addresses Hull City transfer rumours

Tom Cleverley says that Ryan Porteous is 'fully focused' at Watford, amid rumours linking him with a move to Pompey's relegation rivals Hull City. The Tigers are said to be admirers of the player according to HullLive, but will have a job on their hands to prize him away from the Hornets, as he is under contract until 2027.

“I spoke to Ryan this morning, and we cleared the air,” said Cleverley to the Watford Observer.

“I don’t know where the reports have come from, and I don’t think there are any quotes in the stories. He is one of a number of our players that have attracted a little bit of interest, but right now Ryan is a Watford player and right in the thick of things for selection.

“He is professional and experienced enough that these things won’t take his eye off the ball. He’s a Watford player, he’s available for selection and he’s fully focused on doing his job for Watford.”