Latest transfer news from around the Championship.

Pompey are preparing for an FA Cup third round tie against Wycombe Wanderers, but transfers are being worked on.

Isaac Hayden is expected to become signing number two. The midfielder has fallen out of favour at Newcastle United, but he looks set to link up with John Mousinho and co this month, where he will try and help them in their bid to avoid the drop.

On Thursday evening, Elias Sorensen's move to Valerenga was confirmed. It brought to an end the Danes' short stay at Fratton Park, having netted one goal in 12 league matches.

Transfer speculation was rife on Thursday with Ryan Ledson being linked with a move to Pompey. Those rumours were played down, but such is the nature of the window, speculation will continue to come. Here's the latest transfer news from around the Championship.

Luton Town to sell star to Huddersfield Town

The Hatters are on the search for a new manager after it was announced on Thursday that Rob Edwards would be leaving by mutual consent. Despite now being without a manager, a few transfers look to be happening in the background.

Football Insider transfer reporter Pete O'Rourke is reporting that Huddersfield Town are set to sign Joe Taylor from them for a fee in the excess of £3m. Taylor was a target for the Terriers in the summer, but he remained at Kenilworth Road.

Huddersfield will be getting a player that has had a bit-part role at Luton this season. The 22-year-old has made 13 appearances in the Championship this term, but all of those have been off the bench. Taylor has yet to score for Luton in 19 games, and so now they’re willing to move him on.

Taylor will be hoping to recapture the form he had at both Colchester United and Lincoln City. The Wales under-21 international got 12 goals in 27 games for Colchester, and then last season, he notched up 10 goals and three assists for the Imps.

Mark Travers has been linked with a return back to the Championship. | AFP via Getty Images

Middlesbrough eye Bournemouth star

Middlesbrough are reportedly interested in signing goalkeeper Mark Travers, according to Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke in a post on X. An injury to Sol Brynn has meant they are a keeper down, and he's expected to be on the sidelines for at least three months.

Brynn dislocated his shoulder over Christmas, and as a result, they've given a chance to third choice Tom Glover. Glover has conceded just one goal in his last three games, but it seems Boro may still want to push through and sign someone between the sticks. Seny Dieng has only just returned to light training, and so Middlesbrough won't want to rush him back, with their goalkeeping situation precarious at the minute.

Travers has been playing back-up to Kepa Arrizabalaga this season, but has got to play four times in the Premier League this term. He was on loan at Stoke City last year, but was recalled due to a keeping crisis at the Vitality Stadium.

Millwall boss confirms Crystal Palace interest in star

Alex Neil has admitted that there is interest from Crystal Palace in Millwall star Romain Esse. Esse is a 'priority target' for the Eagles this month but they are hoping to conclude a deal.

The 19-year-old has goals and one assist in 24 games for the South London side this term. Esse has an eight-figure release clause in his contract, and so Millwall will land a significant sum should a club activate it.

Speaking to London News Online, Lions boss Neil said: "There is interest from Crystal Palace. It has been well-documented. How far down the line that is, I’m not too quite sure.

“We don’t want to lose our best players but everyone understands the contract situation surrounding Romain. If he does move he will move for significant money which from the club perspective has been brilliant business considering we could’ve lost him in the summer (next summer) for free.

“Rom trained yesterday. He trained today. He is in the squad for the game on Monday. As far as I know and Rom knows it is business as usual – let’s just get ourselves prepared for the match.”

Pompey are due to play Millwall at the end of the month on January 28. Esse has already scored against Pompey this season, netting the only goal of the game in the Carabao Cup tie back in August.