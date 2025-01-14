Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Latest transfer news from around the Championship as clubs continue to splash the cash.

It's all happening on the transfer front with Pompey this week.

Samuel Silvera returned to Middlesbrough yesterday, as his season-long loan was cut short early. The 24-year-old headed straight back out, dropping down a division to join Steve Bruce's Blackpool.

As one Aussie forward departs, another looks set to arrive. Brisbane Roar manager Ruben Zadkovic revealed at the weekend a bid for Tommy Waddingham had been accepted from an unnamed club. It has since emerged that Pompey are that club, pipping Sheffield Wednesday and QPR to his signature.

Pompey have been one of the busier teams in the window so far, but with it being the middle of the month, business is expected to pick up. Here’s the latest transfer news from around the division.

Hull City player interests Middlesbrough

Hull City could have a fight on their hands to keep hold of one of their players. HullLive is reporting that Boro are lining up a move for left-back Ryan Giles.

Middlesbrough had a strong interest in signing Giles in the summer, and had lengthy discussions with the Tigers. Their interest has not waned, and they've continued to ask Hull about the possibility of re-signing him.

It's now expected that Middlesbrough will make a 'firm' bid to try and take Giles back to the Riverside Stadium. Giles only moved to Hull in the summer, having initially joined on loan with an obligation to buy for £4m.

HullLive's report say that there is a growing expectation that Giles will be making a return to the North East. He has been unable to capture the form he had during his time at Middlesbrough.

This season, the left-back has played in 18 games across three competitions, with 13 starts, and five substitute appearances. The main job of a defender is to keep goals out, but Giles likes to get forward and supply crosses, but this season he's had no assists.

Giles spent a season on loan at Middlesbrough in 2022/23, and helped them reach the play-offs. In 48 appearances, he notched up 12 assists.

Lars-Jorgen Salvesen is on his way to Derby County. The Rams want to add more firepower to their ranks. | NTB/AFP via Getty Images

Derby County close in on striker

Derby County who won promotion alongside Pompey, are closing in on the signing of striker Lars-Jorgen Salvesen. Norwegian outlet Nettavisen claims that the Rams are forking out somewhere in the region of £2.25m to secure the 28-year-old from Viking Stavanger.

Salvesen has travelled to England to complete the transfer, which looks to be in the final stages. He has just come off a season in the Eliteserien where he had a record of 12 goals and four assists.

Norway's football season runs differently to England, with it starting in April and ending in December. It's the off season for Salvesen, but should a move go through without a hitch, he’ll be expected to get down to business quickly.

Luton Town to battle Sheffield United for £4m star

Luton Town and Sheffield United have been credited with interest in IF Elfsborg midfielder Timothy Ouma. Swedish outlet Sport Bladet is claiming that the Hatters along with the Blades are eyeing a move for the Kenyan midfielder this season.

It's not the first time Ouma has appeared on their radar with Alan Nixon linking both clubs to him over the winter. Brentford are also said to be interested, and so both clubs will have to try and out muscle top-flight opposition. Elfsborg reportedly have a valuation of £5m on the player, so it will be a lot for whoever lands him.

Ouma has played in the Europa League this season, notching up a goal and an assist. Sweden's league is in the off season, with their league running from April to November too.