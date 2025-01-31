Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey are preparing for their EFL Championship match with Burnley but transfers are being worked on in the background.

The Blues have their second home fixture of the week as they hope to right the wrongs of the midweek defeat to Millwall. A tough test awaits them with the Clarets on a long unbeaten run and they hold ambitions of an immediate return to the Premier League.

It looks like Adil Aouchiche will be arriving on the South Coast soon with various outlets reporting that the Sunderland striker is on his way. Whether he gets registered in time or not for Saturday's game remains to be seen but at least John Mousinho is addressing all areas of the pitch.

Other teams at the bottom of the table are looking to do business with several transfers done over the last week. Here's the latest transfer news from the teams in the bottom-half of the Championship.

Ryley Towler (R) is wanted for a loan move by at least League One club. | Getty Images

League One interest in Pompey trio

Owen Moxon, Ryley Towler, and Will Norris are all attracting interest from League One clubs, according to a post on X from transfer specialist Darren Witcoop. Witcoop, previously the sports editor for the Sunday Mirror, says that Pompey have ‘sounded out’ third-tier clubs over sending Norris and Towler out on loan with Moxon another player who could depart.

This week, title-winning goalkeeper Norris turned down the opportunity to leave the club. Barnsley wanted to sign him but rejected the move, and they ended up signing Aston Villa goalkeeper Joe Gauci.

As for Towler, he had a run in the side from just before Christmas to the middle of January. He had five consecutive league starts but then following the arrival of his former Bristol City teammate Rob Atkinson, he dropped to the bench. Towler wasn’t in the match-day squad for the defeat to Millwall in midweek.

Moxon has only been at the club for a year after joining from Carlisle United. He’s played 12 times this season, but he has been an unused substitute for the last six matches. Pompey’s centre-midfield partnership has been Freddie Potts and Andre Dozzell with Isaac Hayden preferred ahead of Moxon at the minute.

Eiran Cashin of Derby County is expected to join Brighton this month.

Brighton make transfer breakthrough with Derby County

Derby County are set to lose centre-back Eiran Cashin after they accepted a bid according to Sky Sports News. The Seagulls have been long-term admirers of the Republic of Ireland under-21 international and now he’s on his way to the Premier League.

The Rams rejected a bid for him earlier in the window but after further talks, Brighton were able to flex their muscles and get a deal that would make Derby consider selling him. The formalities of the transfer are still to be completed but he should move to Sussex in the coming days.

Cashin came through Derby's academy and to date, he's made 144 appearances for the club. This season, he's appeared 21 times for them in the league, captaining them on many occasions, so they are losing a player who has a big role within the side, and now they must consider replacing him. Earlier this season, centre-back Curtis Nelson was ruled out for the rest of the campaign with an injury.

Tottenham Hotspur forward Will Lankshear could join West Bromwich Albion or Middlesbrough on loan before the February 3 transfer deadline. | Middle East Images/AFP via Getty

Cardiff City and Luton Town interested in Spurs striker

Cardiff City and Luton Town are both eyeing a move for Spurs striker Will Lankshear according to Alasdair Gold from Football.London. The two clubs threatened with relegation face competition from Burnley, Middlesbrough, and West Brom however clubs from abroad are keen too.

Tottenham Hotspur are keen to get the teenager playing football in the Championship and whoever can guarantee him the most first-team football should be at the top of the queue.

Lankshear is a 19-year-old striker with six senior appearances to his name so far. All of these have come this term, scoring one goal which came in a 3-2 defeat to Galatasaray in the Europa League.

At under-21s level he's got a good record, finding the back of the net 18 times in 25 matches. Lankshear has been in and around the first team this season, being named in the 15 match-day squads for Premier League fixtures, coming on three times.

Both Cardiff and Luton have already recruited strikers this month. The Bluebirds signed Danish front-man Youssef Salech, whilst the Hatters most recently signed Millenic Alli.